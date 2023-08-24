Hulk Hogan Recalls Past Painkiller Addiction: 'It Became a Vicious Cycle'

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

The retired professional wrestler, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, opened up about that matter after revealing the physical toll the sports have taken on his body over the decades.

Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hulk Hogan admitted that he was addicted to painkillers. The legendary pro wrestler got candid about how he ended up battling the addiction when speaking to "Muscle and Health".

The 70-year-old opened up about that matter after revealing the physical toll the sports have taken on his body over the decades. "I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription, and all of a sudden, it became a vicious cycle," he said.

Hogan went on to note that he has undergone more than 20 surgeries. "I was hitting the pain pills hard because I'd had to endure 25 procedures, including 10 to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements and abdominal and shoulder surgeries."

Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, also recalled a moment when he could hardly function. "There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, where I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn't even function. When you have back surgery, it takes a good year for your body to recover, yet they were cutting on me every four months," he detailed.

"I needed pain meds at that stage, that's for sure," the WWE superstar further elaborated. "But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hogan also discussed his decision to stop drinking. "About seven months ago, I decided not to drink any more alcohol. I was at a New Year's Eve party, and I saw a bunch of stuff that I didn't condone or like. I saw myself in this environment and I went, 'You know what? I don't know how I got here, but I'm done,' " he recounted.

"I was around people who believed and behaved differently from me and I just said, 'I'm out,' " Hogan declared. He then claimed he now feels "clear-headed" and is "no longer tempted to drink."

You can share this post!