 

Heidi Klum Only Eats 900 Calories a Day to Maintain Her Jaw-Dropping Body Figure

During a now-expired question and answer session on social media, the 'America's Got Talent' judge also reveals that she likes to eat three poached eggs and warm chicken broth to start her day.

  • Aug 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has confessed that she only eats 900 calories a day. In recent social media posts, the "America's Got Talent" judge also revealed other secrets in order to maintain her jaw-dropping body figure.

On Sunday, August 20, the 50-year-old German-born model made the revelation via Instagram Stories, per The Daily Mail. Answering a question after making a now-expired Q&A session, she unveiled that she usually eats 900 calories a day or less than that.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel further shared that she likes to start her day with a low-fat breakfast, consisting of three poached eggs and warm chicken broth. However, she did not offer any more details on her meals for the rest of the day.

In another slide, Heidi nodded to answer another fan's question about her current body weight. She could be seen filming herself stepping on a silver glass scale with her bare feet and red-polished toenails. "It must have gotten completely dusty. It's definitely not possible anymore," she said about the scale.

At that time, the scale moved back and forth between 137 and 139 pounds. In a follow up slide, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model confirmed the result shown by the scale that she weighs 138 pounds.

Heidi Klum Instagram Story

Heidi Klum revealed her current body weight via Instagram Story.

This was not the first time Heidi talked about her diet routine. Back in 2020, she got candid about changing her eating habit, which might appear extreme to a number of people, to one that she was comfortable with and could easily do.

"In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food]," she opened up during an interview with Red magazine, via The Daily Mail. "And now I'm just so used to it. There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then you don't have the struggle."

Elsewhere in the chat, Heidi also gave her two cents on how she felt with her body. "I feel happy with who I am and how I am. If I wasn't, I would change it. I wear the pants I want to wear and I live my life so I can," she proudly pointed out.

