Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Kept His Ashes at Home to 'Protect Him'

Months after her twin brother tragically passed away at his house in California, Angel Carter also expresses that losing her twin feels like an 'out-of-body experience' to her.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angel Carter was keeping Aaron Carter's ashes at her home for a reason. Months after her twin brother tragically passed away, the twin sister of the "I Want Candy" late singer revealed that she did so in order to "protect him."

The 35-year-old shared how she first came up with her decision to keep Aaron's ashes safe in an interview with PEOPLE. Speaking to the outlet before his memorial service on July 28, she recalled, "To lose a twin, it's an out-of-body experience. He's a part of me. And it was like when he died, I had this sense of, 'I've got to get him in my house. I've got to bring him home and protect him.' "

While making a reference to her twin brother's ashes, Angel went on to say, "I have him here. And for a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I'm burying him next week at Forest Lawn." She continued, "I can't trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love."

Elsewhere in the interview that was published on Thursday, August 10, Angel stressed the need to open up about her family's unpleasant experiences that were caused by addiction. "It's turned into something on a bigger scale where it's like, 'OK, we've got to get his story out there,' " she said.

" 'We've got to not allow my brother and sister to die in vain and to use this as an example of what can happen.' So many families are affected by this," Angel added. She additionally pointed out, "Fame and money took over our family."

She later talked about her sister Leslie Carter's death from a drug overdose back in 2012. She stated, "I always felt like that was the beginning of the end. Aaron was already in a bad place, but it was like a domino effect."

