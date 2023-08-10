Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Pictured Together for the First Time During 'VPR' Season 11 Filming

Instagram TV

The exes, who ended their 9-year romance earlier this year due to Tom's infidelity, are seen reuniting for the first time in a picture taken during the Bravo reality TV show's season 11 filming.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval manage to keep things professional despite their nasty split. The exes were seen reuniting for the first time in a picture taken during "Vanderpump Rules" season 11 filming.

The said picture was shared by personal water sommelier Martin Ries on Instagram on Tuesday, August 8. Ariana and Tom could be seen posing with other "Vanderpump Rules" stars, including Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent as well as former co-star Dayna Kathan, for what appeared to be a private backyard water tasting.

While Ariana and Tom were all smiles in the snap, the former couple made sure to keep their distance. Lala and Scheana also took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a glimpse at the alcohol-free festivities.

The new picture marked the first time Ariana and Tom were spotted together following their dramatic breakup earlier this year. The Something About Her co-owner and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman were spotted filming the Bravo reality TV show at SUR separately in mid-July.

Ariana and Tom ended their 9-year romance before it was exposed in March that Tom cheated on her with co-star Raquel Leviss for a few months. Of Tom's infidelity, Ariana told Glamour that "women's intuition" led to her discovering it. "It was like the air was sucked out of my lungs. It was shock, disbelief on some level, but then also anger," she explained.

"When you've been caught red-handed like that, there's no denying it. It's cold, hard evidence. So I think he was struggling. I think he was really mad that his little house of cards was crumbling," she went on to divulge.

Back in May, Ariana revealed that she refused to film with the two. Speaking in a new interview with The New York Times, the 37-year-old reality TV star said, "Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

