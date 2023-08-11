 

Shakira and Jimmy Butler 'Getting Progressively Closer' Amid Alleged Romance

According to a new report, the 46-year-old 'Hips Don't Lie' hitmaker thinks that the Miami Heat player is 'different from the other men' she's dated in the past.

AceShowbiz - Shakira and Jimmy Butler's romance is reportedly heating up. If a new report is to be believed, things have been going well between the 46-year-old Columbian singer and the 33-year-old NBA star.

"They've been getting progressively closer over the past several weeks," an insider told Us Weekly. "Jimmy makes Shakira smile and she's really enjoying getting to know him on a deeper level."

The source went on saying that the "Hips Don't Lie" singer thinks that the Miami Heat player is "different from the other men" she's dated in the past. "She appreciates how he takes the lead in the relationship," the insider added. "He's the one who makes plans with her, pursues her, and it makes her feel valued."

It was also said that the "Waka Waka" hitmaker "is definitely open to seeing where things go" in the future even though she's still cautious. The source claimed, "It's too early to tell if there's long-term potential there."

Shakira and Jimmy first sparked romance rumors when she attended a number of his basketball games amid her move to Miami, Florida. The alleged couple further fueled the dating speculations when they were seen engaging with each other on Instagram.

The alleged romance came following Shakira's split from Gerard Pique, her boyfriend of more than a decade, amid cheating allegations. The singer and the retired soccer player share sons Milan (10) and Sasha (8), who join Shakira relocating to Miami from Barcelona, together.

After the breakup, Shakira was linked to numerous stars including Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton. As for Jimmy, he previously dated Shay Mitchell and Selena Gomez. He shares a 3-year-old daughter, Rylee, with his ex, Kaitlin Nowak.

