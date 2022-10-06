'The Masked Singer' Recap: Mummies and Fortune Teller Are Unmasked

FOX/Pete Dadds TV

The new episode, which celebrates 'TV Theme Night', sees two more singers hitting the stage in front of panelists with one of them challenging the Harp, Queen of Masked Singer for two episodes in a row.

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" season 8 celebrated "TV Theme Night" in its brand-new episode on Wednesday, October 5. The new outing saw two more singers hitting the stage in front of panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. One of them would challenge the Harp, Queen of Masked Singer for two episodes in a row.

Kicking off the episode was the Mummies. The trio's clues included blueprints to a house that said "Iconic," "The Masked Singer" Fox (who was revealed to be Wayne Brady) and "Tiger Pop" magazine. They sang "The Monkees" theme song for the night.

TV icon Tori Spelling then made appearance to deliver tonight's first clue. She held up a clue that read, "Blended Berry Bros Smoothie Packets." One of the Mummies said, "It's good for the soul." Another added, "Refreshing, classic," while the third chimed in, "And the smoothies are pretty good too." Nicole guessed Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley and Ian Ziering. Ken, meanwhile, named the Lawrence brothers, Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence.

The next singer was the Fortune Teller, whose visual clues included hitting the "Jackpot" on a spinning wheel, brownstone apartments, a business card, a clothing line as well as an angel in a briefcase. He performed "Movin' On Up" from "The Jeffersons".

"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin brought out his clue that read, "New York Fresh Pizza Dough. With a little time, you too can turn dough into your own piece of pie." Jenny thought the Fortune Teller could be Sean "P. Diddy" Combs or The Food God. Ken, meanwhile, guessed Daymond John with Nicole mentioning Ryan Seacrest.

It was then time for the reigning queen Harp to defend her crown. She hit the stage to belt out "Thank You for Being a Friend" from "The Golden Girls". For the guesses, Nicole named Jill Scott, Fantasia Barrino or Amber Riley. Jenny, meanwhile, believed the Harp was Ariana DeBose.

Host Nick Cannon then revealed that the Mummies were the first singers who were unmasked that night as they had the least number of votes. Before they got unmasked, the panelists shared their final guesses which were Joey, Matthew and Andrew Lawrence (Ken), the "Home Improvement" brothers (Jenny) and "The Brady Bunch" brothers (Nicole and Robin). The Mummies were Barry Williams, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland from "The Brady Bunch".

The Fortune Teller and the Harp later had a face-off as they sang "Everywhere You Look" from "Full House". Unfortunately for the Fortune Teller, he lost Battle Royale which meant that the Harp was named as the Queen of Masked Singer for three weeks in a row.

The panelists' final guesses for the Fortune Teller included Damon Dash (Jenny), Ryan Seacrest (Nicole), Ray J (Robin) and Daymond John (Ken). Ken was right because the Fortune Teller was FUBU founder and "Shark Tank" star Daymond John!