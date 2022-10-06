 

Anne Heche's Son Slams Her Ex-BF's Claims About Preserving 'Family Harmony' Amid Nasty Estate Battle

Anne Heche's Son Slams Her Ex-BF's Claims About Preserving 'Family Harmony' Amid Nasty Estate Battle
Instagram/Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of the late actress who died after a fiery car crash, officially objects to her ex-boyfriend James Tupper's petition to be appointed guardian of her other son Atlas.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - The battle to gain control of Anne Heche's estate is apparently at its climax. Homer Laffoon, the son of the late actress who died after being involved in a fiery car crash, has officially objected to her ex-lover James Tupper's petition to be appointed guardian of her other son Atlas Heche Tupper.

In papers filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4, Homer claimed James has "potential and actual conflicts of interest" with the younger boy, his own son he shares with Anne. The oldest son of the "Hung" actress also slammed James for claiming he wanted to "preserve family harmony and a healthy, brotherly relationship" between the actress' two sons.

"Mr. Tupper gives no support or context for these claims," Homer argued through his lawyers. The 20-year-old added, "Mr. Laffoon can confirm for the court that there is no disharmony" between them.

James filed this week to be appointed "guardian ad litem" over his son Atlas. That would make the 57-year-old responsible for protecting the 13-year-old boy's interests in court hearings. A hearing is set for Tuesday, October 11 on the issues.

In his petition to be appointed guardian, James said he "loves both Homer and Atlas as a father and wants the best for them both." However, Homer said that statement only undermines his application.

  See also...

"Instead of advocating solely for the interests of the minor (Atlas), Mr. Tupper's professed affection and wishes for both the minor and Mr. Laffoon creates a potential conflict of interest in the event the guardian ad litem is ever forced to side with one child against the other," Homer further argued.

Homer said that he is more likely to act in Atlas' interests as both of the sons "share the common goal of administering the estate as efficiently as possible, maximizing the distributable value of the estate and then distributing the estate to the intestate heirs (the minor and Mr. Laffoon) as soon as reasonably practical."

Homer is the son of Anne's former husband, cameraman Coleman Laffoon. Coleman and actress, who's best known for her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, married in 2001 and divorced in 2009, by which time she had moved on to James.

The nasty battle comes just two months after Anne died from her injuries sustained in a fiery car crash. Anne slammed her Mini Cooper into a house in Los Angeles, causing an explosion on August 5. She was left badly burned and in a coma.

Anne's life support machine was taken off on August 14. A coroner stated on August 17 that she died from inhalation injury and burns and her death was ruled an accident. She was cremated on August 18.

Blood tests showed that Anne had cocaine and fentanyl in her system when the high-speed crash occurred. However, medical examiner officials confirmed that she had not been drinking alcohol despite being pictured shortly before with a vodka bottle in her cup holder.

You can share this post!

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Mummies and Fortune Teller Are Unmasked

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee
Related Posts
Anne Heche's Son Slams 'Invalid' Will Presented by Star's Ex Amid Fight Over Control of Her Estate

Anne Heche's Son Slams 'Invalid' Will Presented by Star's Ex Amid Fight Over Control of Her Estate

Anne Heche's Ex Fighting Her Oldest Son Over Control of Her Estate Following Her Death

Anne Heche's Ex Fighting Her Oldest Son Over Control of Her Estate Following Her Death

Anne Heche Reflected on Falling in Love With Ellen DeGeneres in Upcoming Memoir: I'm Not a Lesbian

Anne Heche Reflected on Falling in Love With Ellen DeGeneres in Upcoming Memoir: I'm Not a Lesbian

Anne Heche Trapped in Burning House for 45 Minutes Before Firefighters Rescued Her

Anne Heche Trapped in Burning House for 45 Minutes Before Firefighters Rescued Her

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party