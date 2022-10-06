Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Munch (Feelin' U)' raptress breaks her silence after rumors run rampant that her private video has been leaked online, with some Internet sleuths speculating who the man in the video is.

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice is putting the brakes on speculation that her sex tape has been leaked. Social media went into frenzy since the alleged sex tape began to circulate a couple of weeks ago, but it wasn't until now that she addressed it.

Taking to her Twitter account on Tuesday, October 4, the Bronx drill raptress denied that she's the woman featured in the NSFW video. "u guys want them fake a** leaks to be me so bad just so u can go beat your lil dirty meat to it," she posted on the blue bird app.

Speculation has been running rampant about whether or not Ice Spice is actually the curly-haired woman seen in the video ever since the video leaked several weeks ago. Some other Internet sleuths have insinuated that the man in the video may be Drake, who was caught in dating rumors with Ice Spice back in August.

"ice spice sex tape got leaked ? Lmaoooooooooooooooooowhohasitooooooooooooooooo," one person reacted to the news. Another thirsty user wrote, "Ice Spice got a sex tape out???? point me in the direction."

"Damn, Drake leaked y'all sex tape," another user claimed. "You really finna blow up now." Despite Ice Spice's denial, a fan came to her defense as it pertains to the supposed violation of privacy.

"Whoever leaked Ice Spice sex tape, you are weird and karma's [on the way]," the said social media user tweeted. "You see her doing good for herself and you try and ruin her reputation? I don't understand people, especially you men. Like, WTF you get from that?"

Ice Spice and Drake sparked dating rumors after they were seen hanging together at a concert in Drake's hometown of Toronto in late August. After the Canadian superstar appeared to co-sign the New York City native, her status is skyrocketing. She has reportedly tripled her booking fee and canceled most of her events at her old booking rate.

However, just weeks later, their relationship seemingly went sour as Drizzy stopped following Ice Spice on Instagram. It's unclear what prompted the "In My Feelings" hitmaker to abruptly decide to unfollow the "Munch (Feelin' U)" raptress. She is still following him on the photo-sharing platform though.