Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen manages to earn multiple nominations after he got banned from being eligible for last year's ACM Awards due to his N-word controversy.

Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift couldn't be happier to get her 32nd nomination at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. After the nomination list was announced on Thursday, February 10, the "Cardigan" singer took to social media to express her excitement.

Upon learning that "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" visuals is nominated for Video of the Year, Taylor summoned its director and her close friend Blake Lively. She also gave shout-outs to its star Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry.

"AHHHHHHH CONGRATS @blakelively, MILES AND @keleighteller!!!! BIG GROUP HUG!" the 32-year-old singer/songwriter wrote on Instagram Story. "I loved making this video and it's so cool to see the @acmawards nominate it for video of the year."

Blake later reposted Taylor's snap. In the accompanying message, the former "Gossip Girl" star raved, "This is entirely shared with every actor in front of the screen and our team of heroes behind the screen."

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively celebrated ACM Awards nomination.

The 2022 ACM Awards nomination list is dominated by Chris Young, who led with seven nods. Also receiving multiple nominations is Morgan Wallen. The crooner, who was banned from being eligible for last year's ACMs due to his N-word controversy, earned four nominations, including Male Artist of the Year among others.

The full list of nominees is:

Entertainer of the Year:

Female Artist of the Year:

Male Artist of the Year:

Duo of the Year

Group of the Year:

New Female Artist of the Year:

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

New Male Artist of the Year:

Album of the Year:

Single of the Year:

Song of the Year:

Video of the Year:

Songwriter of the Year:

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year: