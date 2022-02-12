 
 

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami
Instagram
Celebrity

During her appearance on SiriusXM's 'Jeff Lewis Live', the 50-year-old former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' talks about her relationship with the 17-year-old.

  • Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Denise Richards is opening up about her relationship with her daughter Sami. During her appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" on Friday, February 11, the 50-year-old talked about her "strained" relationship with the 17-year-old.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," shared Denise, who also shares daughter Lola with ex Charlie Sheen. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get bachk to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."

When asked if Denise was happy with Sami living with Charlie, the actress responded, "Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years."

However, she noted, "But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want."

"There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen's], there's different rules at that house and that's okay," she continued.

  See also...

The former Bravo star said that Sami is "not in school," adding that she and Charlie do not "agree with certain things" that he does. "But that's okay. We can agree to disagree," she shared.

While Denise believes that she's "not a strict mom," she does have "rules and boundaries."

Back in September, a source told PEOPLE that Sami and Lola tend to have more freedom at Charlie's household compared to when they were with Denise as she and husband Aaron Phypers set more rules at their home.

"She would love for the kids, when she has to film, to stay in her nice house but they go to 'Wonderland' where they can get anything they want," said the source, who claimed that "everything is a big party" at Charlie's house.

A separate source, however, added, "Charlie is a terrific dad and his daughters adore him. They enjoy being with him. Charlie is a strict father but fair. The girls have rules at Charlie's house, which includes homework and curfew. The girls are polite and smart and funny and a joy to be with."

You can share this post!

DC Unveils First 'Aquaman 2' Footage and 1st Look at Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher in 'Black Adam'

Taylor Swift Celebrates Getting 32nd ACM Awards Nomination While Chris Young Tops the List
Related Posts
Denise Richards Admits She's 'an Idiot' After Posting Maskless Selfie on Plane

Denise Richards Admits She's 'an Idiot' After Posting Maskless Selfie on Plane

Denise Richards Dragged Online for Going Maskless on Plane and Using Her Coat Instead

Denise Richards Dragged Online for Going Maskless on Plane and Using Her Coat Instead

Denise Richards Blames Her Declining Career on Charlie Sheen Divorce

Denise Richards Blames Her Declining Career on Charlie Sheen Divorce

Denise Richards on Brandi Glanville's Persistent Affair Claims: Just Let It Play Out on TV

Denise Richards on Brandi Glanville's Persistent Affair Claims: Just Let It Play Out on TV

Most Read
'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts
Celebrity

'My 600-Lb Life' 1st Transgender Contestant Destinee Lashaee Dead After Revealing Suicidal Thoughts

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

Tyrese Gibson Heartbroken After Doctor Shares Difficult News About His Mother's Health

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

LeBron James' Alleged Side Chick Throws Shade at Blog for Pushing Their Affair Rumor Again

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Snoop Dogg Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Ahead of Super Bowl Gig: 'Gold Digger Season'

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Julia Fox Admits She's Into Partner Swapping Amid Kanye West Open Relationship Rumors

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Simon Cowell 'Isolating' at Home After Catching COVID Following Horror E-Bike Accident

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Jim Jones Insinuates Black People Are More Racist After Being Ignored by Gucci Employees

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Lil' Fizz Mocked Over His Manhood After Alleged Sex Tape Leaks Online

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Rapper Isaiah Rashad Gets Support After He's Outed in Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

Chris Brown Appears to Confirm He's the Father of Diamond Brown's Daughter as He 'Likes' Her Pics

DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Bills Shows Off His Scars Following Massive Brawl With DaBaby

DaniLeigh's Brother Brandon Bills Shows Off His Scars Following Massive Brawl With DaBaby

Ex-NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested on Nine Felony Counts After Being Caught With Illegal Drugs

Ex-NFL Player Greg Robinson Arrested on Nine Felony Counts After Being Caught With Illegal Drugs

Nathan Chen Redeems Himself as He Wins Gold Medal in Men's Figure Skating at Beijing Olympics

Nathan Chen Redeems Himself as He Wins Gold Medal in Men's Figure Skating at Beijing Olympics