Denise Richards Gets Candid About Her 'Strained' Relationship With Daughter Sami

During her appearance on SiriusXM's 'Jeff Lewis Live', the 50-year-old former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' talks about her relationship with the 17-year-old.

Feb 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Denise Richards is opening up about her relationship with her daughter Sami. During her appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" on Friday, February 11, the 50-year-old talked about her "strained" relationship with the 17-year-old.

"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," shared Denise, who also shares daughter Lola with ex Charlie Sheen. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get bachk to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."

When asked if Denise was happy with Sami living with Charlie, the actress responded, "Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years."

However, she noted, "But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want."

"There are certain rules and I enforce them. And [at Sheen's], there's different rules at that house and that's okay," she continued.

The former Bravo star said that Sami is "not in school," adding that she and Charlie do not "agree with certain things" that he does. "But that's okay. We can agree to disagree," she shared.



While Denise believes that she's "not a strict mom," she does have "rules and boundaries."

Back in September, a source told PEOPLE that Sami and Lola tend to have more freedom at Charlie's household compared to when they were with Denise as she and husband Aaron Phypers set more rules at their home.

"She would love for the kids, when she has to film, to stay in her nice house but they go to 'Wonderland' where they can get anything they want," said the source, who claimed that "everything is a big party" at Charlie's house.

A separate source, however, added, "Charlie is a terrific dad and his daughters adore him. They enjoy being with him. Charlie is a strict father but fair. The girls have rules at Charlie's house, which includes homework and curfew. The girls are polite and smart and funny and a joy to be with."