10 Celebrities Who Dealt With Creepy, Dangerous Stalkers

AceShowbiz - Celebrities' lives are not always happy and glamorous. In addition to paparazzi, stars oftentimes have to deal with obsessed fans that can turn into crazy stalkers.

Some of these stalkers can be fairly harmless creeps who made some bizarre claims. Some others, meanwhile, are dangerous as they even threaten to kill their idols.

Check out these 10 celebrities who had experiences with creepy and dangerous stalkers.

1. Sandra Bullock WENN/P.Hoffmann Sandra Bullock had a terrifying night back in 2014. Her stalker Joshua Corbett reportedly had been stalking the "Bird Box" actress for days and seemingly waiting for her to be alone at home before breaking into her home in Bel Air. The actress revealed that she hid in the closet and frantically dialed 911. "It was the one night that Louis wasn't with me," she said, referring to her son, who was 4 at the time. "It was the one night that our nanny goes, 'Let me just take him to my apartment which is up the street because you're going to be out late.' "

2. Justin Timberlake WENN/FayesVision Justin Timberlake may be one of the few celebrities who spoke publicly about their stalkers. The pop star admitted in front of the judge that he feared his stalker Karen McNeil, who stalked the superstar in public, trespassed on his property after claiming that she was a personal friend, and that she was a god who was destined to marry the star. "McNeil's ever-increasing, aggressive and harassing conduct are extremely distressing," Justin said in the declaration back in 2013. "I fear for my personal safety, and that of my family and friends." He has since been granted a restraining order against the woman.

3. Lindsay Lohan WENN/Euan Cherry Back in 2011, Lindsay Lohan made use of her Twitter account to share a picture of man she believed to be stalking and threatening her. "This is the freemason stalker that has been threatening to kill me -- while he is TRESPASSING," she said in now-deleted tweets. "I'm actually scared now -- the blood in the 'cults' book was too much." It was only in 2014 that Daniel Vorderwulbecke was arrested for continuously harassing Lindsay and her team in London. He believed that he's "King Lionheart" and that he and the former child actress were married.

4. Rihanna WENN/Avalon Rihanna's stalker Johnathan Whooper broke into her house in early October of 2013. According to reports, he claimed that he was the "Umbrella" hitmaker's future husband. This wasn't the first time for Johnathan to trespass her house as he threw a chair through a glass door to break into her house in September of the year. He was eventually arrested by authorities at Rihanna's mansion. The Fenty founder was also granted a temporary restraining order against her stalker.

5. Justin Bieber Instagram Justin Bieber could have been killed by his dangerous stalkers back in 2013. The "Sorry" hitmaker experienced a truly terrifying encounter with Mark Staake and his nephew Tanner Ruane, who planned to castrate and murder the pop star. The two were planning to castrate Justin with garden shears before murdering him. The two were apparently not the mastermind of the scary plan. They took orders from Dana Martin, who said that the reason why he wanted to castrate and kill Justin wasn't "just so people will know who I am. It's because he changed, and that made me angry."

6. Kendall Jenner WENN/Avalon Kendall Jenner was left traumatized after her stalker attacked her in her driveway. The scary event took place back in 2017. In an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", the supermodel recalled the terrifying experience. She recalled, "I turned my car off and I'm about to open my door and he's standing right there. He goes, 'I need to talk to you,' and I was like, 'No, you need to leave.' " The daughter of Kris Jenner said that she later "called one of my friends sobbing, crying" while the stalker was "at my window, banging at my window, screaming at me."

7. Taylor Swift WENN/Brian To Taylor Swift has not only dealt with one creepy stalker, but a number of them. In 2018, a man named Julius Sandrock drove from Colorado to the Grammy-winning singer's home in Beverly Hills with a knife with him. Not stopping there, another stalker named Mohammed Jafar was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to six months in jail for repeated attempts to break into Taylor's New York City home a year prior. With so many stalkers breaking into her house, Taylor revealed to Elle in 2019 that she always has army-grade bandages for gunshot or stab wounds with her. "You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house, and you kind of start prepping for bad things," the "Cardigan" singer said.

8. Selena Gomez WENN/FayesVision A man named Thomas Brodnicki may not be the only stalker to be infatuated with Selena Gomez, but he was surely the creepiest. He claimed to be having conversations with God as he planned to kill the "Lose You to Love Me" singer. Thomas, formerly of Des Plaines, Ill., allegedly has a long history of mental illness and a record of stalking too. Selena was later granted a temporary restraining order against Thomas on October 13, 2011.

9. Madonna WENN/Joe Madonna, meanwhile, had a creepy experience with a scary stalker back in 1996. He stalked and broke into the pop star's property numerous times in addition to threatening to slit her throat if she refused to marry him. He was also shot by Madonna’s security force once after jumping over her gate to gain entry onto her property. The man was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

10. Beyonce Instagram Beyonce Knowles' stalker seemingly had the most bizarre claims. Back in 2009, the "Lemonade" singer received threatening letters from a fan who was convinced that the real Queen Bey was killed by a Beyonce impostor who took over the real star's life. Bassey Essien also tried to give Beyonce a book of religious ramblings he had written when he met her at a function in London. Later in 2011, the "Crazy in Love" singer won an anti-harassment order in the High Court prohibiting Essien from pestering her.