 
 

Gwen Stefani's Two Eldest Kids Sign as Witnesses for Her Marriage to Blake Shelton

'The Voice' host Carson Daly, who is a close friend of the 'No Doubt' frontwoman and her country star husband, also put his signature down on the couple's wedding certificate.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani had given her two eldest kids an important task for her wedding day to Blake Shelton. In the couple's marriage license, which was obtained by TMZ, it was unveiled that 15-year-old Kingston Rossdale and 12-year-old Zuma signed as witnesses.

As for Gwen's youngest son Apollo, whom she also shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, he did not sign on the paperwork. The 7-year-old boy, however, was present to witness his mother say "I do" to the "God's Country" crooner.

Carson Daly, who is a close friend of Gwen and Blake, also put his signature down on the pair's wedding certificate. The document stated that "The Voice" host, who officiated the ceremony, was an ordained minister for Universal Life Church in Johnston County, Oklahoma.

Carson was also the only celebrity pal that Gwen and Blake invited to their July 3 wedding. "He is literally family at this point," a source said of the TV host when speaking to Radar Online.

The unnamed source additionally divulged why the lovebirds didn't invite the country star's frenemy, Adam Levine. "Adam had no idea when Gwen and Blake very going to get married... Adam wasn't invited to the wedding and was not given the heads up despite the fact that Blake and Adam used to be as close as brothers when they were both on 'The Voice' together," the source explained.

"It wasn't just Adam that was [not] invited. Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Cee-Lo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus and new host Ariana Grande were not invited either," the insider further claimed. "This was a wedding for close friends and family. Not Hollywood celebrities."

Gwen and Blake got engaged in October 2020 after five years of dating. The marriage is Gwen's second and Blake's third. He was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015 and Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006.

