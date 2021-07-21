 
 

Kanye West Releases 'Donda' This Week, Previews New Song in New Ad

Kanye West Releases 'Donda' This Week, Previews New Song in New Ad
WENN
Music

A new advertisement for Beats by Dre which stars America's fastest woman Sha'Carri Richardson is set to the rapper's new single 'No Child Left Behind' featuring Vory.

  • Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has finally confirmed the release date for his much-anticipated new album, "Donda". Through an ad for Beats, it was revealed on Tuesday, July 20 that Kanye's 10th album would be out on this Friday through G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam.

In addition to announcing a release date for "Donda", the "Jesus Is King" artist previewed one of his songs. The said advertisement, which stars America's fastest woman Sha'Carri Richardson, is set to "No Child Left Behind" featuring Vory.

"Back again, I used my back against the wall/ Never called on y'all, never count on y'all/ Always count on God," Vory raps on the song. Kanye then sings on the chorus, "He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me."

  See also...

The ad also revealed that Kanye would hold a public listening party in Atlanta which is set to be live-streamed on Apple on Thursday. "Listening event livestream on Apple Music Thursday at 8PM E.T.," the announcement read.

Over the weekend, Justin Laboy took to his Instagram account to rave about the album. "Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas," he announced on Sunday, July 18. "Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it's time, and the bars sound like he's broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back #Respectfully."

Dubbing it "ALBUM OF THE YEAR," Justin went on to say that the album was so good that it had Kevin Durant "at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing." He emphasized, "S**t was crazy. Ok I'm really out this time."

You can share this post!

Gwen Stefani's Two Eldest Kids Sign as Witnesses for Her Marriage to Blake Shelton

Britney Spears Insists She Is 'Not Even Close' to Speaking Out About 'Abusive' Conservatorship

Related Posts
Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Cries as He Likens Marital Home With Kim Kardashian to Jail at Album Listening Party

Justin Laboy Raves About Kanye West's New Album: It's 'Album of the Year'

Justin Laboy Raves About Kanye West's New Album: It's 'Album of the Year'

San Francisco Restaurant Duped by Kanye West's Team

San Francisco Restaurant Duped by Kanye West's Team

Most Read
Artist of the Week: Walker Hayes
Music

Artist of the Week: Walker Hayes

Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones Reunite for New Faces Music

Ronnie Wood, Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones Reunite for New Faces Music

Nicki Minaj Seeks to Reward Mall Security for Letting Her Fan Perform 'Whole Lotta Money'

Nicki Minaj Seeks to Reward Mall Security for Letting Her Fan Perform 'Whole Lotta Money'

Willow Smith Shaving Her Head Bald During Live Performance to Celebrate New Album

Willow Smith Shaving Her Head Bald During Live Performance to Celebrate New Album

Supergrass Mark 24th Anniversary of 'In It or the Money' With Expanded Edition Release

Supergrass Mark 24th Anniversary of 'In It or the Money' With Expanded Edition Release

Justin Laboy Raves About Kanye West's New Album: It's 'Album of the Year'

Justin Laboy Raves About Kanye West's New Album: It's 'Album of the Year'

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reigns Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Its Fourth Week

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Reigns Billboard 200 Albums Chart for Its Fourth Week

Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Liam Gallagher Unveils New Date for Free NHS Show After Two Postponements

Big Time Rush Promise 'Comeback of Epic Proportions' Seven Years After Disbandment

Big Time Rush Promise 'Comeback of Epic Proportions' Seven Years After Disbandment

Post Malone, Drake and NBA Youngboy Are Highest-Paid Rappers on Billboard's 2020 Money Makers

Post Malone, Drake and NBA Youngboy Are Highest-Paid Rappers on Billboard's 2020 Money Makers

Lexxi Foxx Bids Farewell to Steel Panther After 21 Years

Lexxi Foxx Bids Farewell to Steel Panther After 21 Years

Composer Keigo Oyamada Backs Out of Olympics Opening Ceremony Amid Bullying Claims

Composer Keigo Oyamada Backs Out of Olympics Opening Ceremony Amid Bullying Claims

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports

Kanye West Doesn't Diss Kim Kardashian on New Album Despite Reports