Kanye West Releases 'Donda' This Week, Previews New Song in New Ad

A new advertisement for Beats by Dre which stars America's fastest woman Sha'Carri Richardson is set to the rapper's new single 'No Child Left Behind' featuring Vory.

Jul 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has finally confirmed the release date for his much-anticipated new album, "Donda". Through an ad for Beats, it was revealed on Tuesday, July 20 that Kanye's 10th album would be out on this Friday through G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam.

In addition to announcing a release date for "Donda", the "Jesus Is King" artist previewed one of his songs. The said advertisement, which stars America's fastest woman Sha'Carri Richardson, is set to "No Child Left Behind" featuring Vory.

"Back again, I used my back against the wall/ Never called on y'all, never count on y'all/ Always count on God," Vory raps on the song. Kanye then sings on the chorus, "He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me/ He's done miracles on me."

The ad also revealed that Kanye would hold a public listening party in Atlanta which is set to be live-streamed on Apple on Thursday. "Listening event livestream on Apple Music Thursday at 8PM E.T.," the announcement read.

Over the weekend, Justin Laboy took to his Instagram account to rave about the album. "Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas," he announced on Sunday, July 18. "Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it's time, and the bars sound like he's broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back #Respectfully."

Dubbing it "ALBUM OF THE YEAR," Justin went on to say that the album was so good that it had Kevin Durant "at 7 feet tall dancing while the album was playing." He emphasized, "S**t was crazy. Ok I'm really out this time."