 
 

'Mank' and 'The Crown' Lead Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

'Mank' and 'The Crown' Lead Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards
Netflix
Movie

The Gary Oldman-fronted film and the British royal drama series dominate the movie and TV nominations respectively at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards.

  • Feb 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Netflix has dominated another awards nomination list, picking up a staggering 46 nods for the Critics Choice prizegiving.

David Fincher's "Mank" leads the way for the streaming site with 12 mentions while the acclaimed "Minari" follows with 10.

Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and Tom Hanks western "News of the World" follow with eight and seven nominations, respectively.

Four of the 10 titles that will be competing for Best Picture at the virtual ceremony are Netflix films - "Da 5 Bloods", "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", "Mank", and "The Trial of the Chicago 7". The others are "Minari", "News of the World", "Nomadland", "One Night in Miami…", "Promising Young Woman", and "Sound of Metal".

Ben Affleck ("The Way Back"), Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal"), Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Tom Hanks ("News of the World"), Anthony Hopkins ("The Father"), Delroy Lindo ("Da 5 Bloods"), Gary Oldman ("Mank"), and Steven Yeun ("Minari") will fight it out for Best Actor, while the Best Actress category is made up of Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Andra Day ("The United States vs. Billie Holiday"), Sidney Flanigan ("Never Rarely Sometimes Always"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman"), Frances McDormand ("Nomadland"), Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), and Zendaya Coleman ("Malcolm & Marie").

Meanwhile, in the TV categories "The Crown" and "Ozark" lead the way with six nominations apiece. "Mrs. America", "Lovecraft Country", "Schitt's Creek", and "What We Do in the Shadows" follow with five.

The 26th Critics Choice Awards will air on 7 March (21).

The full list of nominations is:

Best Picture:



Best Actor:



Best Actress:



Best Supporting Actor:



Best Supporting Actress:



Best Young Actor/Actress:



Best Acting Ensemble:



Best Director:



Best Original Screenplay:



Best Adapted Screenplay:



Best Cinematography:

  • Christopher Blauvelt - "First Cow" (A24)
  • Erik Messerschmidt - "Mank" (Netflix)
  • Lachlan Milne - "Minari" (A24)
  • Joshua James Richards - "Nomadland" (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Newton Thomas Sigel - "Da 5 Bloods" (Netflix)
  • Hoyte Van Hoytema - "Tenet" (Warner Bros.)
  • Dariusz Wolski - "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)



Best Production Design:



Best Editing:



Best Costume Design:



Best Hair and Makeup:



Best Visual Effects:



Best Comedy:



  See also...

Best Foreign Language Film:

  • "Another Round" (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
  • "Collective" (Magnolia Pictures)
  • "La Llorona" (Shudder)
  • "The Life Ahead" (Netflix)
  • "Minari" (A24)
  • "Two of Us" (Magnolia Pictures)



Best Song:



Best Score:

  • Alexandre Desplat - "The Midnight Sky" (Netflix)
  • Ludwig Goransson - "Tenet" (Warner Bros.)
  • James Newton Howard - "News of the World" (Universal Pictures)
  • Emile Mosseri - "Minari" (A24)
  • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - "Mank" (Netflix)
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste - "Soul" (Disney)



Best Drama Series:



Best Actor in a Drama Series:



Best Actress in a Drama Series:



Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:



Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:



Best Comedy Series:



Best Actor in a Comedy Series:



Best Actress in a Comedy Series:



Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:



Best Limited Series:



Best Movie Made for Television:



Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:



Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:



Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:



Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television:



Best Talk Show:



Best Comedy Special:

  • "Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty" (Netflix)
  • "Hannah Gadsby: Douglas" (Netflix)
  • "Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill" (Netflix)
  • "Marc Maron: End Times Fun" (Netflix)
  • "Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia" (Netflix)
  • "Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything" (Netflix)



Best Short Form Series:

  • "The Andy Cohen Diaries" (Quibi)
  • "Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler" (AMC/Youtube)
  • "Mapleworth Murders" (Quibi)
  • "Nikki Fre$h" (Quibi)
  • "Reno 911!" (Quibi)
  • "Tooning Out the News" (CBS All Access)

You can share this post!

Jessica Alba Offers Support to Father Following Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Miley Cyrus Tearing Up During 'Wrecking Ball' Performance: My Heart Gets Broken a Lot
Related Posts
Gary Oldman Admits to Be Uneasy With His Lack of Disguise in 'Mank'

Gary Oldman Admits to Be Uneasy With His Lack of Disguise in 'Mank'

Amanda Seyfried Praises 'Mank' Director for Creating Authentic '30s Era Set

Amanda Seyfried Praises 'Mank' Director for Creating Authentic '30s Era Set

Lily Collins Relies on Imagination to Play Herman J. Mankiewicz's Secretary in 'Mank'

Lily Collins Relies on Imagination to Play Herman J. Mankiewicz's Secretary in 'Mank'

Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins Recruited for David Fincher's 'Mank'

Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins Recruited for David Fincher's 'Mank'

Most Read
Jennifer Lawrence in Recovery Following Accident on Set of 'Don't Look Up'
Movie

Jennifer Lawrence in Recovery Following Accident on Set of 'Don't Look Up'

Gerard Butler Believes COVID-19 Pandemic Will Put 'Greenland' in a Different Light

Gerard Butler Believes COVID-19 Pandemic Will Put 'Greenland' in a Different Light

'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland Claims in the Blind on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Involvement

'Spider-Man 3': Tom Holland Claims in the Blind on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Involvement

Rupert Grint Never Watched Last Five 'Harry Potter' Movies

Rupert Grint Never Watched Last Five 'Harry Potter' Movies

Olivia Wilde Imposes 'No A*shole' Policy on Her Movie Set

Olivia Wilde Imposes 'No A*shole' Policy on Her Movie Set

Jane Seymour Recalls Getting Mugged After Arriving in America to Shoot Bond Movie

Jane Seymour Recalls Getting Mugged After Arriving in America to Shoot Bond Movie

Zendaya Thanks 'Malcolm and Marie' Crew for Their Hard Work Ahead of Movie Release

Zendaya Thanks 'Malcolm and Marie' Crew for Their Hard Work Ahead of Movie Release

Ralph Fiennes Keen to Keep Bond Role Despite Daniel Craig's Departure

Ralph Fiennes Keen to Keep Bond Role Despite Daniel Craig's Departure

'Nomadland' Tops Winners List of 2021 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

'Nomadland' Tops Winners List of 2021 London Critics' Circle Film Awards

Super Bowl LV: 'F9' Unveils New Preview, M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Debuts Mysterious Trailer

Super Bowl LV: 'F9' Unveils New Preview, M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old' Debuts Mysterious Trailer

'Mank' and 'The Crown' Lead Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

'Mank' and 'The Crown' Lead Nominations at 2021 Critics Choice Awards