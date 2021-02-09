 
 

Miley Cyrus Tearing Up During 'Wrecking Ball' Performance: My Heart Gets Broken a Lot

The 'Midnight Sky' singer broke down during an emotional delivery of her breakup single at the TikTok Tailgate concert before the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LV.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus broke down in tears during her performance of "Wrecking Ball" at the Super Bowl LV TikTok Tailgate concert.

The "Midnight Sky" hitmaker - who split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019 after just eight months of marriage - had to pause before continuing the 2013 hit during the gig on Sunday (07Feb21) afternoon ahead of the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

Miley's voice cracked as she sang the line, "Don't you ever think, I just walked away, I will always want you."

She attempted to pick up the chorus with, "I came in...," before telling the audience why she was struggling to perform the track.

The song was penned about the end of a relationship and Miley admitted to the crowd at the pre-game show in Tampa, Florida, that she wears her "heart on (her) sleeve" and it "gets broken a lot."

Wiping away her tears, she said, "Singing that song, Wrecking Ball, about feeling completely broken and shattered ... everyone's suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain."

"I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armour, and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."

Elsewhere, the 28-year-old megastar honoured her godmother Dolly Parton with a cover of "Jolene" and was joined on stage by Billy Idol and Joan Jett during her performance for frontline healthcare workers at the Raymond James Stadium.

