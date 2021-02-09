Jessica Alba Offers Support to Father Following Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram Celebrity

The Honest Company boss is cheering on her father Mark as he is preparing to start his radiation therapy to fight thyroid cancer following his diagnosis.

AceShowbiz - Jessica Alba's father Mark has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The Honest Company entrepreneur announced the sad news in a post on her Instagram page on Sunday (07Feb21), as she shared a video of herself and her dad dancing together.

She wrote alongside it, "My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer -starting his radiation therapy manana (tomorrow). #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis."

Gabrielle Union was among the stars to comment on Jessica's post, writing, "You got this @markalba," while Mindy Kaling sent her love with a string of heart emojis.

Jessica has always been close to her parents - Mark and wife Catherine - and spoke to Fortune magazine previously about what life was like for her growing up as a military child.

"I was really sad to leave when my dad decided to get out of the military because you get - I mean, it's really like such a safe environment, and everyone on base becomes your family," she told the magazine.

Mark joined the Air Force aged 18 when Catherine was pregnant with Jessica in a bid to "get an education" and "support his family."

Jessica Alba is also close to her grandparents. On their 68th wedding anniversary and grandma's 88th birthday last year, she explained in an Instagram post, "They have helped raised my brother, me and all of my cousins. From day 1 instilled a strong work ethic in me, that I hope to pass down to my kiddos."