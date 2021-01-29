 
 

Hitmaka Opens Up About Dreaming to Be the Next Diddy in Encouraging Tweet

Hitmaka Opens Up About Dreaming to Be the Next Diddy in Encouraging Tweet
Instagram
Celebrity

The megaproducer reminisces those days when he had nothing a dollar and a big dream, saying, 'I used to go on rants about how I was gone be the puff daddy of our generation.'

  • Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hitmaka a.k.a. Yung Berg is one of the megaproducers in hip-hop music industry. However, his journey to reach his position now wasn't that easy as he reminisced those days when he had nothing but a dollar and a big dream.

"[Six] years ago I was sleeping on the floor of Jeremih tour bus HAPPY AS HELL that someone believed in me," the rapper, who has been working Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa among others, wrote on Thursday, January 28. "I used to go on rants about how I was gone be the puff daddy of our generation. I truly believed that & put work in."

His hard work definitely didn't betray him because "3months later" Big Sean's "Bounce Back", which he produced, became a hit. Concluding his encouraging message, Hitmaka wrote, "NEVER GIVE UP."

Proud of his own hard work, Hitmaka reposted the tweet on his Instagram account. "When you putting in work from the ground up it don't look like money but when you look back I promise them times gone mean more than anything. NEVER GIVE UP," so he captioned the post.

  See also...

A slew of fellow musicians showed their support to Hitmaka as they witnessed the producer's journey to the top. Among them were Trina and Johnta Austin.

That aside, Hitmaka made headlines recently after Naturi Naughton blasted him over his claims that she had IUD on when they hooked up back in the day. "I was 15-16 when I was in 3LW. I don't know what kind of date-I mean, group activities. I remember we all lived in L.A., at the Archstone. Maybe we all hung out in groups…That took a lot for me not to come on here and be like, 'Really?!' That's why a week later, wasn't there like an apology or something?" the "Power" actress said on "The Breakfast Club" earlier this month. "Maybe it's a compliment. Everybody was like, 'Maybe he wanted to get with Tasha.' Okay, I get it. Poor baby."

Hitmaka himself regretted telling the story to public. "Like I felt bad about the fact you know what I'm saying after the fact -- but I mean you know that it is my truth, like you know what I'm saying but I didn't want it to come out like that and I knew they was going to clip it up and make it like a thing like that and I asked them not to but they did it anyway," he said in a November 2020 interview on Angela Yee's "Lip Service".

You can share this post!

Andy Cohen Reacts to Meghan McCain Wanting to Cancel 'RHOC'

Nick Cannon's Daytime Talk Show Revived After Anti-Semitism Controversy
Related Posts
Hitmaka Regrets Opening Up About Sexual Experience With Naturi Naughton

Hitmaka Regrets Opening Up About Sexual Experience With Naturi Naughton

Most Read
Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split
Celebrity

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

'Southern Charm' Star Madison LeCroy Accused of Sleeping With Married MLB Player

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Halsey Bares Baby Bump and Reveals Baby's Daddy

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

Mike Pence Reportedly Homeless and Crashing With Republican Politicians Since Leaving Office

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

T.I. and Tiny Harris Accused of Sex Trafficking Women and Minors

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Jordyn Woods Amuses BF Karl-Anthony Towns With Her Twerking in 'Buss It' Video

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'

Tiny Harris Seems to Accuse T.I.'s Alleged Victims of Chasing 'Clout'