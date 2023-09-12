 

Hitmaka 'Thanks' Tink for Her Honesty After Clarifying Drama Over Their Altercation

Hitmaka 'Thanks' Tink for Her Honesty After Clarifying Drama Over Their Altercation
Instagram
Celebrity

After she called him 'foul' and accused him of getting physical with her, the 'Treat Me Like Somebody' admits that she's the one who put her hands on the 'Sexy Can I' hitmaker at a restaurant.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hitmaka has seemingly resolved his issues with Tink following their altercation over the weekend. After she clarified the drama regarding the fallout of their relationship, he thanked her for her honesty.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, September 10, the record producer let out a photo of the raptress and wrote over it, "Thanks for being honest." It's unclear if he was being sarcastic or he meant it literally as he set it over the song "Mama" by Rob48, Skilla Baby and Tay B.

Hitmaka posted the Story after Tink shared a detailed account of what led to her altercation with Hitmaka. She claimed that he was upset because she refused to pay him $2 million to help her make her album.

Realizing that "it isn't love," but "it's more about money," she said in a video, "I've been silence" about a lot of things. While she said he tried to portray her like "a crazy b***h" in his statement, she admitted to her "mistake" for putting her hands on him.

The "Treat Me Like Somebody" raptress also said that "for the past three years," she showed nothing but respect and the least thing she wants is to be respected back. "Last night I was enraged," she confessed, adding that she felt "good" and was "at peace" now.

  Editors' Pick

In the caption, she wrote, "God bless you @hitmaka … you have a lot of growing to do. And i pray you find yourself….. Along with some accountability. This isn't about Cancun. It's about character. As an executive producer, and a person I considered my friend... I expected so much more. But that's life ..... you Be easy! Boss man."

Tink was the first to blast Hitmaka on social media after she insinuated that he got physical with her during their encounter. "I had a moment in that car when I had to get physical," she shared on Instagram Live. "Don't play with me, and please, don't get on this Internet playing, because I had to defend myself. And Christian, when you see this s**t, just understand you're foul. That's all I need you to know."

She continued, "You tweaking with a real b***h, like, a real one that goes through the trenches with you. Everybody told me to let that s**t go and everybody told be 'Be careful working with him,' and I never seen it until now. Honestly, this has been going on since May. So yeah, this ain't nothing new, I just have to express it because it may drop, it may leak. And that's it. New music is on the way."

Hitmaka later came with his own response, saying that he's going to "stand on being real." He claimed, "I don't even know what that girl talking about." While noting that he won't share footage of the incident, he threatened to potentially pursue legal charges against the "Bottom B***h" rapper. "She gonna have to pay," he said ominously.

Over on his Story, he reiterated his claims as saying, "U can say I got 1,000 b***hes and I hurt you! Don't u ever allude in any way that can make these blogs think I put hands on you when you put hands on me & the restaurant footage from security cam & my own phone with 3 other people shows different!"

Hitmaka's IG Story

Hitmaka responded to Tink's allegations against him.

The former rapper later admitted in a video that he and Tink were secretly in a relationship and had broken up. "Me and Tink. Me and Trinity. I'ma be honest with you. I love Trinity. We love each other. We're going through a breakup," he said.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Aubrey O'Day to Get a Downgrade Following Plastic Surgery Speculations

Shania Twain Would Love to Collaborate With Adele
Related Posts
Hitmaka Opens Up About Dreaming to Be the Next Diddy in Encouraging Tweet

Hitmaka Opens Up About Dreaming to Be the Next Diddy in Encouraging Tweet

Hitmaka Regrets Opening Up About Sexual Experience With Naturi Naughton

Hitmaka Regrets Opening Up About Sexual Experience With Naturi Naughton

Latest News
Gary Busey May Need to Retake Driving Test Following Alleged Hit-and-Run
  • Sep 12, 2023

Gary Busey May Need to Retake Driving Test Following Alleged Hit-and-Run

Hitmaka 'Thanks' Tink for Her Honesty After Clarifying Drama Over Their Altercation
  • Sep 12, 2023

Hitmaka 'Thanks' Tink for Her Honesty After Clarifying Drama Over Their Altercation

Kevin Federline Plans to Ask for More Money in Child Support From Britney Spears
  • Sep 12, 2023

Kevin Federline Plans to Ask for More Money in Child Support From Britney Spears

Martin Short Defended by Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill, John Cusack After Critic Calls Him 'Unfunny'
  • Sep 12, 2023

Martin Short Defended by Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill, John Cusack After Critic Calls Him 'Unfunny'

Khloe Kardashian Wears Necklace With Niece Dream's Name After Co-Parenting Debacle
  • Sep 12, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Wears Necklace With Niece Dream's Name After Co-Parenting Debacle

Prince Harry Scores Zero Goal in Penalty Shoot-Out at Invictus Games
  • Sep 12, 2023

Prince Harry Scores Zero Goal in Penalty Shoot-Out at Invictus Games

Most Read
T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'
Celebrity

T.I. and Tiny Slammed After Their Son King Harris Pays Homeless Man to Do the 'One Chip Challenge'

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Blueface Insists He Is Not Gay After Male TikToker Falsely Claims They Were Dating

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Kamala Harris Dubbed 'Cringe' Over Her Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Busy Philipps on Sending Daughter to Boarding School: People Act Like I'm Sending Her to the Moon

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Miley Cyrus' Brother Trace Blames His Famous Surname for Hindering His Success

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Prince Harry Jokes His Household Is Getting 'More Competitive' Over Invictus Games

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Kristin Cavallari Regains Control of Her Narrative With Her Podcast

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes

Robin Roberts Marries Amber Laign, Thanks Fans for Well Wishes

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal