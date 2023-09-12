Hitmaka 'Thanks' Tink for Her Honesty After Clarifying Drama Over Their Altercation

Instagram Celebrity

After she called him 'foul' and accused him of getting physical with her, the 'Treat Me Like Somebody' admits that she's the one who put her hands on the 'Sexy Can I' hitmaker at a restaurant.

AceShowbiz - Hitmaka has seemingly resolved his issues with Tink following their altercation over the weekend. After she clarified the drama regarding the fallout of their relationship, he thanked her for her honesty.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Sunday, September 10, the record producer let out a photo of the raptress and wrote over it, "Thanks for being honest." It's unclear if he was being sarcastic or he meant it literally as he set it over the song "Mama" by Rob48, Skilla Baby and Tay B.

Hitmaka posted the Story after Tink shared a detailed account of what led to her altercation with Hitmaka. She claimed that he was upset because she refused to pay him $2 million to help her make her album.

Realizing that "it isn't love," but "it's more about money," she said in a video, "I've been silence" about a lot of things. While she said he tried to portray her like "a crazy b***h" in his statement, she admitted to her "mistake" for putting her hands on him.

The "Treat Me Like Somebody" raptress also said that "for the past three years," she showed nothing but respect and the least thing she wants is to be respected back. "Last night I was enraged," she confessed, adding that she felt "good" and was "at peace" now.

In the caption, she wrote, "God bless you @hitmaka … you have a lot of growing to do. And i pray you find yourself….. Along with some accountability. This isn't about Cancun. It's about character. As an executive producer, and a person I considered my friend... I expected so much more. But that's life ..... you Be easy! Boss man."

Tink was the first to blast Hitmaka on social media after she insinuated that he got physical with her during their encounter. "I had a moment in that car when I had to get physical," she shared on Instagram Live. "Don't play with me, and please, don't get on this Internet playing, because I had to defend myself. And Christian, when you see this s**t, just understand you're foul. That's all I need you to know."

She continued, "You tweaking with a real b***h, like, a real one that goes through the trenches with you. Everybody told me to let that s**t go and everybody told be 'Be careful working with him,' and I never seen it until now. Honestly, this has been going on since May. So yeah, this ain't nothing new, I just have to express it because it may drop, it may leak. And that's it. New music is on the way."

Hitmaka later came with his own response, saying that he's going to "stand on being real." He claimed, "I don't even know what that girl talking about." While noting that he won't share footage of the incident, he threatened to potentially pursue legal charges against the "Bottom B***h" rapper. "She gonna have to pay," he said ominously.

Over on his Story, he reiterated his claims as saying, "U can say I got 1,000 b***hes and I hurt you! Don't u ever allude in any way that can make these blogs think I put hands on you when you put hands on me & the restaurant footage from security cam & my own phone with 3 other people shows different!"

Hitmaka responded to Tink's allegations against him.

The former rapper later admitted in a video that he and Tink were secretly in a relationship and had broken up. "Me and Tink. Me and Trinity. I'ma be honest with you. I love Trinity. We love each other. We're going through a breakup," he said.

