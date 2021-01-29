 
 

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J
Fans seem to warn Princess for beefing with the wrong person as one says, 'Tommie is REAL LIFE CRAZY , not REALITY CRAZY princess needs to know the difference.'

  Jan 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tommie Lee is setting the record straight. The "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star has responded to Princess Love after the latter insinuated on "Love & Hip Hop Unlocked" that Tommie once was getting intimate with her estranged husband Ray J.


"I've never been with anybody on that show besides scrapp," Tommie responded to the claims, referring to her ex Scrapp DeLeon. "@Princesslove keep my f***in name out cha mouth spreading rumors girl ya man been for the streets, but he ain't Neva bend my block FOH!"

Upon reading Tommie's message, fans seemed to warn Princess for beefing with the wrong person. "Tommie is REAL LIFE CRAZY , not REALITY CRAZY princess needs to know the difference. Even [Joseline Hernandez] was scared to fight tommie," one person wrote in a comment. Echoing the sentiment, someone said, "Princess messing with the wrong person in this situation."

"Period don't play with tommie!" another user reminded Princess. Another comment read, "Princess need to chill we all know she can't fight."

Princess and Ray are now co-parenting their child they're still in the midst of the divorce. Ray mentioned that he had a pattern where he'll stay home with her for a few days before taking off for weeks. Meanwhile, Princess joked that while they hadn't been intimate in three months, she wanted to conceive more children with the rapper. It remains to be seen if they're planning to reconcile for real.

Back in December 2020, a video surfaced of Ray cozying up to "Bad Girls Club" alum Sarah Oliver after he appeared to hint at reconciliation with Princess. In the clip posted by Sarah on her Instagram Stories, the "Sexy Can I" spitter was seen kissing her on the cheek and neck despite being aware that she was filming them for Instagram.

He also posted a photo of him seemingly sharing a bed with Sarah, who was clad in a black lingerie. According to reports, the pair were on a set of a show that Ray and Princess were producing at the time in the video. A source noted though that Princess was not there and was "at home with the kids like [she] always is."

