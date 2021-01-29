Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Breaks Silence on Cannibalism Controversy

WENN/Lia Toby Celebrity

Elizabeth Chambers reacts to a post of report on an upcoming movie project about a cannibal love story starring Armie's 'Call Me By Your Name' co-star Timothee Chalamet.

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has finally broken her silence on the leaked DM scandal dragging the actor. The television personality responded to the abuse allegations while managing to keep herself neutral.

On Thursday, January 28, "The Game Plan" star caught wind of Just Jared's post of report about an upcoming movie project that would reunite Armie's "Call Me By Your Name" co-star Timothee Chalamet and director Luca Giadagnino. The post that featured Armie's photo with his two colleagues was captioned with, "Armie Hammer's director and co-star from 'Call Me By Your Name' (Luca Giadagnino and Timothee Chalamet) are teaming up for a ... cannibal love story movie. (He's not involved, just FYI)."

Elizabeth then commented below the post without giving her two cents on the scandal. "No. Words," the 38-year-old cryptically wrote.

It marks the first time Elizabeth has spoken out on the leaked DM scandal, in which it was reported that her estranged husband had cannibal fantasies. "I am 100 per cent a cannibal. I want to eat you," one message read. Another message alleged that the actor had cut "the heart out of an animal" and ate it. Other screenshots include alleged messages from the actor asking if he can drink people's blood.

As Elizabeth, who filed for divorce from the "Hotel Mumbai" actor in July 2010 after ten years of marriage, maintained her silence at the time, it was reported that she's trying "to maintain a sense of normalcy for her family" while staying in the Cayman Islands with her two children, 6-year-old daughter Harper and 4-year-old son Ford.

"There aren't any plans for Elizabeth to come back to L.A. at the moment and she's still in the Cayman Islands with the kids," a source told ET Online earlier this month. "She is seeing everything unfold the same way the rest of the world is and is holding on for dear life and doing her best to maintain a sense of normalcy for her family."

Meanwhile, Armie's ex-flame Jessica Ciencin Henriquez seemed to accuse him of sexual abuse as tweeting, "If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims." She added in the now-deleted tweet, "TW// sexual violence."

Armie himself later spoke up on the scandal while addressing his exit from upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding". "I'm not responding to these b******* claims," he said in a statement. "...but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," the 34-year-old added. On the studio's reaction to his exit, he claimed, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."