Hitmaka Regrets Opening Up About Sexual Experience With Naturi Naughton

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

The superproducer reveals that he felt bad for Naturi, prompting him to try to stop radio host Nore from posting the clip of him talking about his past sexual encounter with the former 3LW member to no avail.

Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - One of the things that Hitmaka regrets doing is getting candid about his intimate time with Naturi Naughton. In a new interview on Angela Yee's "Lip Service", the superproducer revealed that he wished he never talked about that and actually felt bad after the clip of him discussing their past sexual encounter made it's way out online.

"Nah see um after I did it, I don't know if y'all's in tune or whatever like I went live with Fat Joe like I literally hit Nore like, 'Yo I don't want this out I don't want it to come out please edit it,' " he shared, referring to his appearance on "Drink Champs Podcast". Hitmaka also said that he was willing to "pay for whatever with the interview, however it cost or whatever like, 'I'll take care of it.' "

He added, "Like I felt bad about the fact you know what I'm saying after the fact -- but I mean you know that it is my truth, like you know what I'm saying but I didn't want it to come out like that and I knew they was going to clip it up and make it like a thing like that and I asked them not to but they did it anyway."

Hitmaka also admitted that he could have approached the story about him and the "Power" star in a better way. "At the same token like it is my truth you know what I’m saying? But I definitely feel like it could have been a little more tasteful than what it was but, it was drink champs you already know what they did you know what I'm saying?" he divulged.

"This was 20 years ago though you know what I'm saying? It's not like a thing and like trust me I have more things that I could have said or talked about or experiences but that was just something that was so old," he went on to say. "But I didn't take into consideration where her life could be right now and what she could have going on and that's what my thing was with Nore. Like, 'Yo like let's not put that out there,' and he told me he wasn't gonna put it out and of course like a n***a he went and chopped it up and then used all this as clips or whatever so it wasn't nothing I could do about it you know."

Despite that, Hitmaka said that there wasn't a bad blood between him and the host. "Nore still my man, you know what I'm saying? But like ultimately I'm responsible for the situation because it came out of my mouth you know what I'm saying? So I just got to take that one on the chin," he said. "Y'all don't see from me, so i mean I get my chance to f**k up once every like five years or something like that."

During his appearance on "Drink Champs Podcast", Hitmaker recalled his sexual experience with the actress and former 3LW member and how that was his first time to discover an IUD. "She was living at some apartment complex or whatever. We were cool. It was at the Artstone. If anybody's in L.A., you already know about the Artstone. That's where all the artists used to live. It's in North Hollywood or whatever. So, I go to her crib. They're having a little party or whatever," he began his story.

Hitmaka continued, "It's like all the 3LW girls and s**t. We go home, we smash. I smash her, but I'm like, ‘There's something in her p***y,' when I thought about it. It felt like a mousetrap in her vagina, and that's the first time I learned about birth control; she had the IUD. F**ked me up, that was my first experiencing that."