Naturi Naughton Denies Hitmaka's Claims That They Hooked Up

Instagram Celebrity

The rapper and producer recalled his sexual experience with the actress and former 3LW member on 'Drink Champs Podcast,' adding that it was his first time to discover IUD.

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Naturi Naughton has responded to rapper/producer Yung Berg a.k.a. Hitmaka's claims that they slept together once. During her appearance on "The Breakfast Club" earlier this week, the "Power" actress insisted that it was nothing but a lie.

"Recently, there was an interview that I just felt like I might have to call somebody to pull up on what’s his name," Naturi shared. "But you know, I guess it's a thing for people to say that they’ve been with me."

When DJ Envy asked the newly-engaged actress if she was referring to Yung Berg, Naturi responded coyly, "Oh, is that his name? I don't know."

The hosts then asked if she ever went on a date with the rapper, to which Naturi replied, "I was 15-16 when I was in 3LW. I don't know what kind of date-I mean, group activities. I remember we all lived in L.A., at the Archstone. Maybe we all hung out in groups…That took a lot for me not to come on here and be like, 'Really?!' That's why a week later, wasn't there like an apology or something?"

"Maybe it's a compliment. Everybody was like, 'Maybe he wanted to get with Tasha.' Okay, I get it. Poor baby."

Hitmaka recalled his sexual experience with the actress and former 3LW member on "Drink Champs Podcast". "She was living at some apartment complex or whatever. We were cool. It was at the Artstone. If anybody's in L.A., you already know about the Artstone. That's where all the artists used to live. It's in North Hollywood or whatever. So, I go to her crib. They're having a little party or whatever," he began his story.

Alluding that it was the first time for him to discover an IUD, the superproducer added, "We go home, we smash. I smash her, but I'm like, 'There's something in her p***y,' when I thought about it. It felt like a mousetrap in her vagina, and that's the first time I learned about birth control; she had the IUD. F**ked me up, that was my first experiencing that."

Hitmaka, however, showed remorse for telling the story in public. "Like I felt bad about the fact you know what I'm saying after the fact -- but I mean you know that it is my truth, like you know what I'm saying but I didn't want it to come out like that and I knew they was going to clip it up and make it like a thing like that and I asked them not to but they did it anyway," he said in an November 2020 interview on Angela Yee's "Lip Service".

Meanwhile, Naturi announced her engagement to a mystery man on the first day of the new year, Friday, January 1. Posting a close-up picture of her engagement ring, a two-and-a-half carat Neil Lane diamond ring, and a picture of her hugging her mystery fiance, she wrote in the caption, "Yup! I get to marry my best friend!"