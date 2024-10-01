Hitmaka Trolled for Saying Drake-Kendrick Lamar Beef Messed Up Rap Game

AceShowbiz - Hitmaka has shared his opinions on rap music. The record producer, whose real name is Christian J. Ward, was trolled for saying that the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar messed up the rap game.

On Monday, September 30, the 39-year-old received backlash on social media after getting things off his chest about the viral feud. Making use of Instagram Stories, he wrote over a black screen, "Kendrick & Drake s**t really f**ked the game up cause now there's no BAR/STANDARD." He went on to say, "Don't nobody got nothing to aim at or copy off of."

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Hitmaka penned, "Now the hottest rappers in the game are women besides future," seemingly making a reference to Kendrick's "Like That" collaborator Future. He added, "[And] ain't no n***a running home to make a beat or song in competition with a woman," before letting out a shrugging emoji.

The screenshot of the Stories were later uploaded on Instagram by a blog, prompting social media users to share their opinions on Hitmaka's statement. In the comments section of the post, one in particular slammed the former hip-hop artist, "You mean you can't push out trash no more because folks studying lyrics?"

Similarly, another chimed in, "Lmaooooo it's been messed up since you got yo chain snatched and had to rebrand himself to be taken serious." A third stated, "We don't gaf about what he has to say because he's never been that."

Meanwhile, a fourth disagreed, writing, "This rap beef was actually the best thing to happen to hip hop in a minute, it showed that the industry is nothing but a popularity contest, who can actually rap, and who's REALLY a fan of the genre." A fifth argued, "It's been messed up awhile ago. If anything (Kendrick) showed us REAL RAP is still alive and well over this mumbo-jumbo bs we hear today."