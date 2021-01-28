Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Tapped for Super Bowl

Instagram Celebrity

The young female poet has been officially enlisted to deliver an original reading at the upcoming football game in an effort to honor Covid-19 hero teacher, nurse, and veteran.

Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - In-demand poet Amanda Gorman is heading to the Super Bowl to deliver an original reading honouring three COVID-19 pandemic heroes.

Following on from her history-making performance at U.S. President Joe Biden's inauguration last week (20Jan21), Gorman has been invited to the National Football League's big game on 7 February to recite a new piece celebrating teacher Trimaine Davis, nurse Suzie Dorner, and Marine Corps veteran James Martin, who are being praised for going out of their way to help others during the coronavirus crisis.

NFL bosses will be welcoming the celebrated trio as special guests for the American football showdown, where other vaccinated healthcare workers will also be in attendance.

Gorman will take centre stage just before kickoff at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl title.

She joins U.S. national anthem singers Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan on the pre-show bill while The Weeknd will be staging the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The young poet wowed the crowd in D.C. as she recited her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the inauguration. She became the youngest poet to appear at a presidential inauguration in United States history.

The likes of Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Banks, Emmy Rossum, Mandy Moore, Eva Longoria, Daryl Hannah, Busy Philipps, Eric Idle, Oprah Winfrey, Lady GaGa, Jennifer Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen applauded the young artist on social media following her poem delivery.

She also got Ellen DeGeneres' support to run for President during her recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".