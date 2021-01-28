Mandy Moore Planned Fertility Surgery Before Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

The 'This Is Us' actress reveals she booked a surgery in an effort to improve her chances of becoming a mother before eventually falling pregnant with her first child.

Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress/singer Mandy Moore was "fully prepared" to undergo surgery to improve her chances of becoming a mother before falling pregnant with her first child.

The "This Is Us" star is currently expecting a baby with her rocker husband Taylor Goldsmith, but Mandy reveals she had been undergoing all kinds of medical tests for fertility issues after initially struggling to conceive naturally.

She was even booked in for an operation after discovering she may be suffering from endometriosis, a uterine tissue disorder.

"We did ovulation tests, all that stuff," she told Romper of her efforts to start a family.

"I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there," she continued. "It was nice to have a plan and to know 'OK, well this is why I haven't been pregnant yet.' "

However, that all changed when one pregnancy test came back positive - although Mandy was nervous about being able to carry the child beyond her first trimester.

"Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it," she recalled of the pregnancy surprise. "I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks."

Now Mandy, who announced her happy news in September (20), admits the thought of becoming a mum feels "real" now as she counts down her final weeks before giving birth to her son.

"The little things kind of get me," she said. "Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday... There's going to be a little human that needs a pacifier."

As for the kind of boy she hopes her child will be, she shared, "I want to raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man who respects women and who understands boundaries."

Mandy and Taylor wed in November, 2018.