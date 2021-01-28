 
 

Kristen Stewart Looks Exactly Like Princess Diana in First Look at New Movie 'Spencer'

Neon
Movie

The former 'Twilight' actress stuns in the first sneak peek of her role as the late Lady Di in the upcoming drama movie about the tragic British royal member.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fans of Kristen Stewart and Princess Diana were left stunned on Wednesday (27Jan21) when the first image of the actress as the tragic royal in Spencer hit the Internet.

The "Twilight" star was cast as Lady Di in 2019, but filming on revered screenwriter Steven Knight's "Spencer", which focuses on a Christmas weekend in the early 1990s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles was over, has only just started, due to COVID-related delays - and no one expected the actress to look exactly like the princess.

Opening up about the daunting task of playing one of the world's most beloved women, Kristen says, "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life. It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name - Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold on to what the name Spencer means to her."

  See also...

Stewart's portrayal comes after Emma Corrin appeared as Diana in "The Crown".

Spencer, which will also feature Timothy Spall and Sally Hawkins, is scheduled to open in theatres later this year (21), ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana's death in 2022.

The movie is among the first U.K. film productions to shoot on mainland Europe post-Brexit. The project is currently shooting in Germany.

Kristen Stewart previously admitted she felt "intimidated" as she was doing everything she could to master Princess Diana's accent for the upcoming movie. "It's so, so distinct and particular," she explained. "I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach."

She also made sure she did a thorough research for the role. "I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," she revealed. "It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana - I want to know her implicitly."

