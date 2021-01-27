Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Gets Ellen DeGeneres' Support to Run for President in 2036

Warner Bros. Celebrity

Already becoming the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history, the 22-year-old Harvard graduate says she is serious about her dream to run for president one day.

AceShowbiz - Amanda Gorman is aiming big. The 22-year-old, who stole the show at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, is apparently serious about her dream to someday become a U.S. president and she has received Ellen DeGeneres' support.

The inaugural poet talked about her aspirations to hold office during a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show". "This is a dream that I think came into existence around sixth grade," she told the host in the Tuesday, January 26 episode.

Amanda said it started as a joke made by her math teacher. "I had a math teacher who said kind of somewhat jokingly - because I was a very passionate, feisty girl, as I am today - you should run for president," she recalled.

Taking it seriously, the Harvard graduate adopted the idea into her real intention as saying, "I was like, you know what? That tracks. Let's put that on the bulletin board for the future." She added that her family is very supportive of her goals. "They know when I say something I mean business," she shared.

But Amanda's family members are not the only ones supporting her dream. Ellen has officially endorsed the inaugural poet to run for president in 2036. "I want to be one of the first to give you my official endorsement," the comedienne stated. She even came prepared for a future presidential campaign as she pulled out some merchandise for Amanda that included T-shirts, pins and mugs. She added, "We're behind you 100 percent."

Amanda previously revealed that she received one of her first endorsements to run for president from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Inauguration Day. Also on that day, the activist, who wowed spectators as she recited her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the January 20 event, gushed about receiving the warmest hug from former First Lady Michelle Obama. "Then when I was done, she kind of like pushed him out of the way and gave me the biggest warmest Michelle Obama," she recounted.

Michelle, however, was a little irritated by her husband Barack Obama when he did similar gesture to many people. Amanda shared, "It was funny cause I was there and I remember Michelle Obama being close, she kind of kept yelling at Barack like, 'Stop hugging people. Stop being close to people.' "

In other news, Amanda has just signed with one of the world's biggest modeling agencies. On Monday, January 24, she completed a deal with IMG Models, which represents fashion heavyweights like Kate Moss and Gisele Bundchen. The agency will focus on getting her brand endorsements and editorial opportunities.