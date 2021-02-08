 
 

Super Bowl LV: Amanda Gorman Praises Essential Workers in Powerful Poem

Dedicating her poem for essential workers amid COVID-19 pandemic, the 22-year-old Youth Poet Laureate recites an original poem titled 'Chorus of the Captains'.

AceShowbiz - Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman offered people yet another stunning poem ahead of Super Bowl LV, which kicked off on Sunday, February 7 in Tampa, Florida. Dedicating her poem for essential workers amid COVID-19 pandemic, Gorman recited an original poem titled "Chorus of the Captains".

With her poem, the 22-year-old celebrated and introduced the three honorary captains, who were specially invited to the game by the NFL. They are Pittsburgh-based Marine veteran James Martin, who volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project and works with at-risk kids, Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis and Tampa ICU nurse manager Suzie Dorner.

"Today, we honor our three captains and their actions in a time of uncertainty and need," she began. "They've taken the lead, exceeding all expectations, uplifting their communities as neighbors, leaders, and educators."

"We celebrate them by acting with courage and compassion. By doing what is right and just," she continued. "For while we honor them today, it is they who every day honor us."

Gorman is the first poet to ever perform at Super Bowl. Of her appearance, Matt Shapiro, the NFL's vice president of events strategy, said in a statement, "We knew that in order to honor them properly - and all of those across the country that they represent - we needed the right words that would match the power of that moment, and there's no one more perfectly suited to bring those words to the world than Amanda Gorman."

She first caught people's attention when she read a remarkable piece of poetry at President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. Titled "The Hill We Climb", the poem addressed the Capitol Riot that took place just two weeks prior. "We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it," Gorman recited. "Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy. And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated."

