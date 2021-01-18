Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Botox Accusation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker shuts down the allegation suggesting that she got Botox injection to look beautiful, insisting her 'glowing' face is all natural.

Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez fired back at Botox accusation. The "Hustlers" actress was accused of getting Botox injection as she shared an Instagram video of herself with "glowing" face to promote the "limitless mask" from her JLo Beauty line.

One person, however, made not-so-favorable comments, "But can I just mention that brows and forehead doesn't move at all when you talk or try to express... you definitely have Botox. And tons of it. And it's all good. Just saying."

The 51-year-old songstress was quick to respond. She denied getting Botox or going under the knife for a cosmetic surgery. She wrote, "LOL thats just my face!!! ….For the 500 millionth time… I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'."

While she continued to promote her beauty products, J.Lo offered an additional tip on how to be beautiful, "Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others don't spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate."

Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for her performance at the upcoming Joe Biden presidential inauguration. She will be joined at the "Celebrating America" TV special by the likes of Foo Fighters, John Legend, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato.

Lady GaGa is tapped to sing the national anthem and Tom Hanks will serve as a host at the star-studded event on Wednesday, January 20 as the Democratic Party leader and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, are sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Days before the big event, the likes of Carole King, James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, and will.i.am will be celebrating the new President- and Vice President-elect in a virtual "We the People" pre-inauguration concert. They are joined by Ben Harper, AJR, Michael Bivins, Keegan-Michael Key, Debra Messing, Connie Britton, Kal Penn, Sophia Bush, and Jamie Camil.