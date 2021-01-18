 
 

Artist of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo

Music

The Disney star is sad no more as her breakup anthem propels her to the top spot on various music charts and sets a new record on the streaming site Spotify.

  • Jan 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo was heartbroken when her relationship with co-star Joshua Bassett came to an end, but the 17-year-old Disney actress had the last laugh as she broke record and shot up to the top spot on music charts with her breakup anthem.

Olivia poured her heart out in the emotional pop ballad "Drivers License". The star of "High School Musical" mockumentary series belted out lyrics about pining over an ex-boyfriend who's quick to move on with another girl following their separation.

The singer said the debut single was "very very close" to her heart. While she didn't give out any names, many believed she wrote the song for Joshua who has since found a new love in Sabrina Carpenter who matched the love rival depicted in the lyrics.

Olivia said in an interview, "When I came up with 'Drivers License', I was going through a heartbreak that was so confusing to me, so multifaceted. Putting all those feelings into a song made everything seem so much simpler and clearer - and at the end of the day, I think that's the whole purpose of songwriting. There's nothing like sitting at the piano in my bedroom and writing a really sad song. It's truly my favorite thing in the world."

She touched many hearts around the world with her raw emotion. Expected to make a high debut on Billboard Hot 100, she has already hit the top spot in U.K, Australia, and many other countries. She also ruled the chart on various streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple, and Amazon.

On top of that, Olivia broke the Spotify record for most streams in a day for a non-Christmas tune. Released on January 8, it raked in over 15.17 million global streams on January 11 then broke its own record with over 17.01 million streams the following day. Ed Sheeran previously set the record in 2017 with 2.247 million streams for "Shape of You".

To make her feat even sweeter, she received support from Taylor Swift as "Drivers License" trailed behind Taylor's "Evermore" tracks. "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud," so Taylor gushed, to which Olivia responded in kind, "I can't believe this. This is definitely the highlight of my senior year."

