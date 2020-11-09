Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Hot Right Now' singer and the 'Say So' hitmaker are joined by the likes of Little Mix, Yungblud, Madison Beer, Zara Larsson, Alicia Keys, and Sam Smith at the MTV EMAs.

Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Celebrities glittered the green carpet at the pre-recorded 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards. Rita Ora and Doja Cat glammed up at the star-studded music awards which was filmed from various locations across the world amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Hot Right Now" star Rita Ora brightened up the day as she flaunted her long legs in a yellow ruffled chiffon mini dress. The 29-year-old British singer/songwriter paired her vibrant outfit with sparkly black heels and a classic black fascinator.

"Say So" hitmaker Doja Cat donned black high-waisted shorts and bra top underneath her see-though ensemble. The 25-year-old Los Angeles-based artist completed her look with matching long gloves and thigh-high purple shocks and black pointy shoes.

Also adding colors at the event were Perrie Edwards who rocked a blue tuxedo dress, Leigh-Anne Pinnock who looked cute in an orange mini dress with giant puffy sleeves, and Jade Thirlwall who donned a pink long-sleeved pantsuit.

The trio, who served as hosts of the event, then changed into more dramatic ensembles with Pinnock showing off her cleavage in a plunging black-and-white bodysuit, Edwards opting for a black tuxedo-style bodysuit with a deep V neckline and blue ruffled tail, and Thirlwall looking hot in an LBD with one long sleeve.

Yungblud posed for the camera in a leopard-print straight jacket, Madison Beer flaunted her curves in a brown mini dress that she paired with thigh-high shoes. Zara Larsson showed side boobs as she slipped into a slinky mini dress, Alicia Keys donned an oversized leather jacket, while Sam Smith looked casual in denim.

The MTV Europe Music Awards was originally set to be hosted by the four members of Little Mix, but Jesy Nelson was forced to pull out of the gig due to an unknown illness.

The event is going to feature performances by the likes of Doja Cat, David Guetta, Maluma, Sam Smith, Yungblud, Zara Larsson, Karol G, DaBaby, Alicia Keys, Jack Harlow, and Tate McRae.

Meanwhile, BTS, Bebe Rexha, Anne-Marie, Winnie Harlow, Big Sean, Lewis Hamilton, DJ Khaled, Barbara Palvin are expected to make appearances.