 
 

Spice Girls' Geri Horner Channels Queen Elizabeth I on YouTube Series 'Rainbow Woman'

Spice Girls' Geri Horner Channels Queen Elizabeth I on YouTube Series 'Rainbow Woman'
The Ginger Spice channels her inner royal as she portrays the Queen of England and pays tribute to the British monarch in the first episode of her YouTube Series 'Rainbow Woman'.

  • Nov 9, 2020

AceShowbiz - Geri Horner has launched her YouTube series "Rainbow Woman" with a grand tribute to Britain's Queen Elizabeth I.

The monarch reigned 44 years, from 1558 until her death and, in the new show, which premiered at 12 pm GMT on Sunday (08Nov20), Geri transforms into the ruler.

In a message announcing the series, Geri pens, "I want to share something from my heart… something real, something I hope will inspire. Rainbow Woman is my love letter to you. It's about sharing our spirit."

"I'm taking you on a girl power adventure of discovery," continues the Spice Girls star. "Together, we go up a mountain, down the river and back in time ... and with music I wrote, it'll be a 360 experience, for you, for us, for everybody."

"Thank you for being there for me. I want to be here with you ... for all the rainbow people," she says of the series, which is described as "a collection of vibrant vignettes following her on big and little adventures, each hued with humour and their own message of hope and positivity."

Written, directed and executive produced by Geri, a new episode will be unveiled every Sunday on Geri's YouTube channel with bonus content for fans to follow.

Throwing herself into the role, she said, "It has been said that I have the body of a weak and feeble woman, yet the heart and stomach of a king."

"Fear not, you've been more loyal to me than any prince. I was just practicing. You're my favourite. But never forget, we're a charge of light striking through that despairing rain," she continued as she knelt on the floor before it was revealed the unseen recipient of the speech was actually her cute pug dog dressed in a Tudor ruff.

