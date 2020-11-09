 
 

Charlie Hunnam Enters Quarantine as He Fears He's Contracted Covid-19 for Second Time

The former 'Sons of Anarchy' actor opens about experiencing ailments common with coronavirus, only months after he battled mild symptoms in the beginning of pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Actor Charlie Hunnam fears he's contracted COVID-19 for the second time this year (20).

The "Pacific Rim" star reveals he's been struggling with a variety of ailments common with the coronavirus of late, and he's been quarantining at home.

During a virtual appearance on America's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Friday (06Nov20), Hunnam said, "I'm not sure what I have. I have a little bit of a persistent fever, a dry cough, a little bit of fatigue, so it could be COVID."

However, he used a rapid test earlier in the week and the results were negative. "So I could be unfairly jumping to conclusions," he shared. "But it feels consistent."

The Brit confesses if it is COVID-19, it will be the second time he's contracted the coronavirus, after both he and his girlfriend, Morgana McNeils, experienced mild symptoms early on in the pandemic.

"It didn't feel like this," he said, before explaining, "I just lost my sense of taste and smell for about 10 days and had a little bit of fatigue. This feels very, very different. This feels much more like flu."

Hunnam is still uncertain about what he's come down with, especially since he's barely left his house in six months - although there could be one possibility, and it involves his new pet cat.

"Whether I just have a cold or flu or something, the only time I've ever been in any sort of contact with the outside world was taking her to the vet," the actor mused. "And it turns out what she has is feline coronavirus."

Hunnam is the latest celebrity to go public with his coronavirus experience - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, Kanye West, and Khloe Kardashian are among the other stars to have overcome battles with COVID-19.

