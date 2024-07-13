 
Andrea Bocelli Enlists Shania Twain for New 'Duets' Album
Andrea Bocelli and Shania Twain unite their iconic voices for an emotive bilingual rendition of Twain's classic hit, marking a significant milestone in Bocelli's celebrated career.

AceShowbiz - Renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and country-pop sensation Shania Twain have joined forces for an unexpected and emotionally charged collaboration. The duo has released "Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On)", a reimagined, bilingual rendition of Twain's 1997 hit "From This Moment On".

As the first single from Bocelli's forthcoming album "Duets", set for release on October 25 via Decca Records/Sugar Music, the track brings a fresh and classical take on the beloved ballad.

Bocelli, who celebrates his 30th year in the music industry this year, describes the experience of creating duets as both "sensual and spiritual." In a statement, he elaborates, "To mix voices, mix the vibrations, is for me a very exciting experience, sensual and spiritual at the same time. Something intimate and deep is established between the two voices that sing a duet."

The new album is packed with both newly recorded and previously released duets, featuring a stellar lineup of artists such as Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Karol G, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle and cinematographic legend Hans Zimmer. Additionally, the 32-track project includes previously released duets with Ed Sheeran, Celine Dion, Sarah Brightman, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Giorgia, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande and Luciano Pavarotti, among others.

The release of the new single coincides with a series of celebratory concerts titled "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration", scheduled for July 15, 17 and 19 in Bocelli's hometown of Lajatico, Italy. The performances at Teatro del Silenzio will include appearances by celebrated artists such as Ed Sheeran, Virginia Bocelli, Russell Crowe and even Hollywood star Johnny Depp. For fans who can't attend in person, the concerts will be documented for a Sam Wrench-directed film hitting cinemas this fall.

The duo's rendition of "Da Stanotte in Poi" was produced by Rick Nowels, showcasing the blending of their powerhouse vocals through alternating lyrics in their native languages. Twain expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram, stating, "It was such a beautiful experience to reimagine my song 'From This Moment On' with @andreabocelliofficial. I loved collaborating on 'Da Stanotte in Poi' together and I can't wait to sing it at the celebration show in gorgeous Tuscany!"

This collaboration and Bocelli's upcoming album, "Duets", highlight Bocelli's continued relevance and adaptability in the music industry, proving that great music truly transcends genres and generations.

