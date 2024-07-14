Ari Fletcher Rips Troll Mocking Moneybagg Yo's Birthday Shout-out to Her

AceShowbiz - Ari Fletcher was forced to deal with an online hater on her special day. The Internet personality called out someone for hating on her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo's birthday shout-out to her.

The social media influencer, who turned 29 on Friday, July 12, received a sweet message from her boo that read, "Happy BaggDay Queen @therealkylesister DaDa Love You [champagne bottle emoji] [confetti emoji] [flower bouquet emoji] #LōfYaWife." However, not everyone was impressed by the post.

One person said that "cheaters and dumb b***hes have the most aesthetically pleasing relationship moments for the media." It prompted Ari to fire back on X, formerly Twitter, "Who's the cheater and who's the dumb b***h?" scrubbing off infidelity rumors around her and Moneybagg Yo.

"Poor slow miserable a** h*es always wanna have a moment. I live your dream life everyday," she added. "You the scum of the earth itching for a viral moment. The only attention you ever got in this life is this moment right here! My birthday 10/10."

Not stopping there, Ari also put another X user on blast for saying she does "same s**t for her birthday every year car vacation and photo dump! moneybagg yo so predictable. In response, she clapped back, "And you tuned the f**k in, every year!"

Regarding the "cheater" claim, Moneybagg did admit in June 2023 that he cheated on Ari. "I made mistakes. I made poor decisions," he explained when speaking with Angie Martinez. "That's why I rock with her so tough. She helped me through that situation."

"I look at it like I was just being a n***a and a n***a that come from Memphis," the rap star continued explaining. "My environment, that's what I was used to. I had never been in no real relationship before to where I'm talking to her all night. I'm checking in."

"Of course, you know, I made some mistakes. You already know what I'm getting at with that," the "A Gangsta's Pain" rapper further elaborated. "She ain't take that well. And it got crazy. It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. 'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her."

"But I kept it G, though. 'Yea, I did that. I'm sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.' I come from a pure place when I say that," he added. "I wanna work through it and get through it and she with it. She helping me work through it. That's why I rock with her so tough."