 
Ari Fletcher Rips Troll Mocking Moneybagg Yo's Birthday Shout-out to Her
Instagram
Celebrity

The social media personality, who turned 29 on Friday, July 12, fires back at one X user for saying, 'Cheaters and dumb b***hes have the most aesthetically pleasing relationship moments for the media.'

  • Jul 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ari Fletcher was forced to deal with an online hater on her special day. The Internet personality called out someone for hating on her boyfriend Moneybagg Yo's birthday shout-out to her.

The social media influencer, who turned 29 on Friday, July 12, received a sweet message from her boo that read, "Happy BaggDay Queen @therealkylesister DaDa Love You [champagne bottle emoji] [confetti emoji] [flower bouquet emoji] #LōfYaWife." However, not everyone was impressed by the post.

One person said that "cheaters and dumb b***hes have the most aesthetically pleasing relationship moments for the media." It prompted Ari to fire back on X, formerly Twitter, "Who's the cheater and who's the dumb b***h?" scrubbing off infidelity rumors around her and Moneybagg Yo.

"Poor slow miserable a** h*es always wanna have a moment. I live your dream life everyday," she added. "You the scum of the earth itching for a viral moment. The only attention you ever got in this life is this moment right here! My birthday 10/10."

Not stopping there, Ari also put another X user on blast for saying she does "same s**t for her birthday every year car vacation and photo dump! moneybagg yo so predictable. In response, she clapped back, "And you tuned the f**k in, every year!"

  Editors' Pick

Regarding the "cheater" claim, Moneybagg did admit in June 2023 that he cheated on Ari. "I made mistakes. I made poor decisions," he explained when speaking with Angie Martinez. "That's why I rock with her so tough. She helped me through that situation."

"I look at it like I was just being a n***a and a n***a that come from Memphis," the rap star continued explaining. "My environment, that's what I was used to. I had never been in no real relationship before to where I'm talking to her all night. I'm checking in."

"Of course, you know, I made some mistakes. You already know what I'm getting at with that," the "A Gangsta's Pain" rapper further elaborated. "She ain't take that well. And it got crazy. It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. 'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her."

"But I kept it G, though. 'Yea, I did that. I'm sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.' I come from a pure place when I say that," he added. "I wanna work through it and get through it and she with it. She helping me work through it. That's why I rock with her so tough."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Ari Fletcher Suggests She's Been Married to Moneybagg Yo for Two Years When Clapping Back at a Fan

Ari Fletcher Suggests She's Been Married to Moneybagg Yo for Two Years When Clapping Back at a Fan

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Ari Fletcher Called 'Delusional' for Denying She Got BBL

Ari Fletcher Called 'Delusional' for Denying She Got BBL

Ari Fletcher Insists She's Not Trying to Get Back With G Herbo Despite Leaking Taina's Number

Ari Fletcher Insists She's Not Trying to Get Back With G Herbo Despite Leaking Taina's Number

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo