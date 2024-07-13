Amber Portwood Focuses on 'Getting Her Life Together' After Split From Fiance Gary Wayt

AceShowbiz - Amber Portwood won't let herself drown in heartbreak. The "Teen Mom" star, who split from fiance Gary Wayt following his disappearance, reportedly is focusing on "getting her life together" in the wake of their breakup.

"Amber has been taking the last few weeks to heal and reflect on what happened," a source told Us Weekly. "Right now, she's focusing on finishing up her home and getting her life together. She even put herself on a sleep schedule in order to be her best mentally."

"The situation with her ex really threw her for a loop," the insider added. "She thought he was her first real love. He proposed to her and made a lot of promises about their future only to bail. Meeting someone worthwhile is hard for most people in the world right now and Amber is no exception... She knows she has had a pattern of choosing the wrong men."

Amber and Gary still haven't communicated since they called off their engagement in June. An informant divulged that Gary still has his belongings at the reality star's house and she is ready to get rid of them.

To recap, Amber and Gary were together at her brother's wedding in the scenic mountains of North Carolina on June 8. However, the seemingly joyous occasion was followed by turmoil when the 39-year-old mysteriously disappeared just two days later.

The "16 and Pregnant" alum reported her then-fiance as a missing person to the authorities, stating that he had left their rental home without his phone after an "emotional" conversation. However, it was recently revealed that Gary is back on the dating app Tinder. His bio disclosed tantalizing details about his recent move to an undisclosed city, noting he is "looking to have some casual fun while I get settled into the city."