Kristin Cavallari Defended Against Backlash After Going Public With 24-Year-Old Beau Mark Estes

While the former 'Very Cavallari' star gushes that her new boyfriend makes her 'happy' when making their relationship Instagram official, some social media trolls criticize her over the couple's 13-year age gap.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari's romance with her new boyfriend has sparked a debate. Shortly after the television personality debuted her relationship with 24-year-old Mark Estes, she was criticized over the couple's 13-year age gap.

The former "The Hills" star went public with their relationship via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27. She posted her first picture with her new boyfriend, with both of them putting their heads close to each other's and flashing a smile to the camera. "He makes me happy," she captioned the snap.

Instead of congratulating Kristin on her relationship, some of her followers trolled her over her age gap with her much younger boyfriend. "She's finally posting pics of her kids," one person joked. A shocked user exclaimed, "What in the teenage boy is this." Baffled, another user wrote, "This college frat boy? I'm confused girl. He's a bro."

A fourth person remarked, "Homeboy was 6 when The Hills aired on MTV." Someone advised the mother of three, "Miss ma'am ... we understand he is FFFFIIIIIIIINNNNNEEEE but I feel like his dad might be more qualified for daddy material." Another person jested, "He needs to cook a little longer."

Kristin's fans and friends, however, are just happy for her and clapped back at the critics. "happy you found someone that makes you happy!" one person reacted to her post. "**also these age comments if a 37 yr old man was with a 25 year old woman no one would be saying anything."

Another commented, "Damn no wonder she doesn't post anything personal, people have SO much to say for no reason! She's happy, leave it at that!" Bethenny Frankel also weighed in, penning, "Does anything else matter? be happy!" Someone else clapped back at the haters, "So, people come on here just to post crappy comments?!! This is her page, if you have something hateful to say, why are you following her?!! Happy for you!!!"

Prior to making their relationship Instagram official, Kristin and Mark were caught on a trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. A photo obtained by TMZ saw the pair on the tram at the airport in Cabo heading to customs on Friday, February 23. The twosome did not show any PDA as they stood close to each other, but they looked happy together.

They were reportedly also very flirty on the flight. Sources say the 37-year-old reality TV star was in Mexico last week to work on her Uncommon James jewelry line and Mark tagged along for the quick trip.

Meanwhile, Mark shared a PDA-packed TikTok video that sees the lovebirds embracing each other in front of a pool. At one point, he picked up Kristin, who was clad in a bikini, as she threw her legs around his waist. The former football player for Montana State University and Montana Tech went shirtless and set the clip to Gloriana's 2012 hit "(Kissed You) Good Night".

Despite their public display of affection, a source tells Page Six that Kristin and Mark "aren't official yet," but they've "been talking" for several weeks. "Kristin thinks Mark is super hot. He'’s very flirtatious, and she's loving it," the insider spills. "They were down in Mexico for just a few days but had a lot of fun together. It's still new."

Mark, who is a Montana native, appears to be based in Nashville, where Kristin currently resides with her three children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

