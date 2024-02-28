Gigi Hadid Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bradley Cooper on NYC Day Out

Cover Images/Ignat/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The Victoria's Secret model and the 'American Sniper' actor look smitten with each other when they step out to grab breakfast together at a restaurant in the Big Apple.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper looked smitten with each other amid their romance rumors. The Victoria's Secret model could not keep her hand off the "American Sniper" actor during their day out in New York City.

On Tuesday, February 27, the 28-year-old model and the 49-year-old actor/filmmaker stepped out in the Big Apple together. In a video making its rounds online, it could be seen that they were grabbing breakfast.

Gigi and Bradley were caught on camera arriving at Breakfast by Salt's Cure together. He was seen opening a cab door for her as he stood next to the vehicle until she got out. They then made their way into the restaurant before sitting close next to each other. The two famous figures were joined by a friend, who sat at the same table.

Aside from eating breakfast, Gigi and Bradley had a seemingly nice conversation with their pal. While chatting, she was rubbing his upper back and touching his neck reassuringly. She also wrapped one of her arms around his shoulders and played with his hair. Moreover, he turned his face and adoringly looked at her several times when they talked to each other.

For the fun day out, Gigi opted to wear a broken white knitted top under a long-sleeved brown leather jacket. She also donned a pair of long blue jeans featuring white graphics all over it, red Adidas sneakers, sunglasses and a small black handbag. In addition, she styled her long blonde tresses in a sleek up-do.

In the meantime, Bradley sported a casual ensemble, consisting of a short-sleeved blue tee, buttoned long-sleeved black coat and a pair of long dark-colored trousers. He covered his eyes from the direct sunlight with a pair of shades and completed the look with a pair of black sneakers, which had a red Nike logo on it.

Gigi and Bradley sparked romance rumors after their New York City dinner date on October 5, 2023. Since then, they have been pictured hanging out together plenty of times. The rumored couple even hung out on Valentine's Day. Though so, they have not publicly addressed their relationship status.

