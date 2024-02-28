Donna Summer's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for Stealing Her Song

Associated Press/Cover Images/Seth Browarnik Music

The estate claims in court documents that the rappers used 'I Feel Love' on their song 'Good (Don't Die)' even after the estate turned down his request to interpolate the 1977 song.

Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Donna Summer's estate sues Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign for sampling her hit song "I Feel Love" without permission. The estate claims in the court documents that the rappers used the song on their track "Good (Don't Die)" even after the estate turned down his request to interpolate the 1977 song.

Obtained by TMZ, the filing states that "permission was explicitly denied" over the use of the singer's 1977 song. It continues, "Despite this denial, Defendants shamelessly used instantly recognizable portions of Summer's hit song."

In the lawsuit, the estate accuses the two musicians of "arrogantly and unilaterally" deciding "they would simply steal" the song for their collaborative album "Vultures 1" after their request was denied. As for the reason why they turned down the request, the estate explains it was because they "wanted no association with West's controversial history."

Donna's estate, who is also suing Ye's label, is seeking major damages and an injunction blocking further distribution of the song.

Following the controversy, "Good (Don't Die)" has been removed from several streaming services. The track, however, is still available in physical copies of the album.

This isn't the only clearance dispute surrounding Ye's "Vultures 1". Prior to this, Ozzy Osbourne slammed the Chicago rapper for sampling Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" on the song "Vultures" even after he refused to give Ye a permission.

"@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF 'IRON MAN' FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY," the rocker tweeted earlier this month. "HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!"

Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne also criticized Ye, calling him a "disrespectful antisemite" who "represents hate." She added, "The motherf***er's a pig." The former "The Talk" co-host, who was raised Jewish, also noted, "Kanye f**ked with the wrong Jew this time."

You can share this post!