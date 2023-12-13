 

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

As the royal family's holiday picture goes viral over alleged Photoshop fails that sees Prince Louis' finger missing, photographer Josh Shinner speaks out on social media.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card went viral shortly after it was released, but not for a good reason. As the picture sparked chatter after fans noticed Photoshop fails in the black-and-white picture, photographer Josh Shinner spoke out on social media.

"It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year," the photographer wrote on Instagram alongside a rough sketch of the photo. "Without doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I've ever had, and I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children…"

He continued, "A huge thanks to the @princeandprincessofwales for having me." Josh, who also shared a sketch drawing of the final product, seemingly decided to dismiss the mishaps as he didn't mention anything about Prince Louis' missing finger in the picture.

  Editors' Pick

Released on Saturday, the image featured William and Kate posing along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for this year's holiday card. The family of five were twinning in matching button-down shirts with jeans for the picture. The young princess sat on a chair, while the other four were standing behind her. "Our family Christmas card for 2023," the caption read.

Eagle-eyed fans, however, noticed that something was off with Louis as one of his fingers seemed to be missing. "Wait where is Louis' middle finger?" one Internet user asked. Another wrote, "Louis is missing a finger, this has got to be the worst photoshopped pic ever." Some others pointed out that there's an extra leg in the picture.

Others, meanwhile, didn't think that the picture gave off a holiday vibe at all with its blank background. "Gotta love all the CHRISTMAS decor in the background," a commenter sarcastically said. "Just screams Christmas all over," another similarly remarked.

Upon catching wind of the Photoshop speculations, it was said that Kate and William are "embarrassed" that people think their holiday card was heavily edited. A source told Us Weekly that the royal couple was "as shocked as everyone else" by the reaction to the snap.

