 

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya Pledge Their Loyalty in New 'Dune: Part Two' Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures
Chani (Zendaya) is seen comforting Paul Atreides (Chalamet), who is haunted by his nightmares, as he prepares to lead a full-blown war against his family's mortal enemy, the Harkonnens.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. Pictures has unleashed a new trailer for "Dune: Part Two" after postponing its release date four months. Making its way out online, the over two-and-a-half-minute video unveils new footage featuring Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya Coleman as Chani.

The trailer opens with Chani comforting Paul who was having a nightmare. "It's been a while since you've had one of those nightmares," Chani says. "Tell me, what was it about?" Paul replies, "It's only fragments... nothing's clear."

The video gives a lot of spotlight on the pair's romantic relationship. At one point, Chani tells Paul, "Your blood comes from dukes and great houses. Here, we're equal," before they share a kiss on the desert.

The two also pledge their loyalty to each other. "My allegiance is to you," Paul tells Chani while caressing her face. In another part of the trailer, he declares, "I want you to know, I will love you as long as I breathe." Chani, in her part, tells her love interest, "You will never lose me as long as you stay who you are."

Chani has also grown to become a fully-fledged Fremen fighter in her own right. "This prophecy is how they enslave us," she fiercely addresses the crowd as Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken), his daughter Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh) and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) pose a new threat to Paul and the Fremen.

Paul, meanwhile, sees a glimpse of hope as saying, "I see possible futures all at once. And in so many futures, our enemies prevail. But I do see a way-there is a narrow way through," before the video teases a full-blown fight against the Harkonnens.

"Dune: Part Two" will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Rebecca Ferguson (II), Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin reprise their roles from the first film. Dubbed "an epic war movie" by director Denis Villeneuve, the "Dune" sequel is set to be released in theaters across the nation on March 1, 2024 after previously expected to arrive on November 3 before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

