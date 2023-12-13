 

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

When attending the premiere of 'The Boys in the Boat' in Los Angeles, the director of the new movie also spills what dish he will be cooking for his family on Christmas.

  • Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - George Clooney has gone public with a new revelation about Amal Clooney. When making an appearance at the premiere of "The Boys in the Boat" in Los Angeles, the director of the upcoming movie made fun of her wife's cooking skills.

In a video from his interview with ExtraTV published on Tuesday, December 12 via YouTube, the 62-year-old actor/filmmaker received a question whether or not he cooks at home. In response, he said, "I'll cook anything."

George went on to spill, "I'll tell you what. My wife, [Amal], who is a brilliant lawyer, she's one of the advocates of the world. She takes on ISIS." The Oscar winner continued, "But I better be doing the cooking or we will all die."

During the chat, George also unveiled his plan to cook for his family during the upcoming Christmas holiday. "I'm going to do a little Christmas turkey this year," he shared while noting that he cooked a similar dish for this year's Thanksgiving. He added, "Hard to find a good one but I found a good one, so we're going to do Christmas turkey this year."

  Editors' Pick

At the same event, which was held on Monday, December 11 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, George showered Amal with praise over her stunning look for their red carpet appearance together. In a separate interview, he told Entertainment Tonight, "She cleans up. I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times."

Elsewhere in the chat, George admitted to feeling "slighted" by the attention that Amal, who is a human rights lawyer, receives. "My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now. I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise," he said.

For the Monday event, Amal opted to wear a custom dress from Versace. The flowy gown, which was long enough to cover her feet and shoes, came in a bright yellow color with two spaghetti straps. In the meantime, George sported a navy blue button-up shirt, black suit and a pair of matching tailored pants.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Summer Walker 'Offended' by Pregnancy Rumors After Lil Meech's Baby Claim
Related Posts
George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up

George Clooney Pulls This Classic Move If His Kids Are Acting Up

George Clooney's Proposal to End Actors Strike Is Turned Down by SAG

George Clooney's Proposal to End Actors Strike Is Turned Down by SAG

George Clooney's Twin Children Are Big Fans of Heavy Metal

George Clooney's Twin Children Are Big Fans of Heavy Metal

George Clooney Puts Lake Como Estate on the Market for Nearly $110 Million

George Clooney Puts Lake Como Estate on the Market for Nearly $110 Million

Latest News
Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink
  • Dec 13, 2023

Gayle King's NSFW Question to Andy Cohen Makes Anderson Cooper Spit Out Drink

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kim Kardashian Flaunts White Christmas Decoration Inside Her Home

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show
  • Dec 13, 2023

Drew Barrymore Defended After Getting Handsy With Oprah Winfrey on Talk Show

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender
  • Dec 13, 2023

Pregnant Bhad Bhabie Uses Marc Jacobs Campaign to Reveal Baby's Gender

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party
  • Dec 13, 2023

Kanye West's Daughter North Makes Rap Debut at 'Vultures' Listening Party

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7
  • Dec 13, 2023

'Bridgerton' Unveils Season 3 Premiere Date, 'Love Is Blind' Gets Renewal Through Season 7

Most Read
Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing
Celebrity

Julia Fox Covers Chest With Leather Belt During New Los Angeles Outing

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Cardi B Flaunts Dramatic Hair Transformation Amid Split From Offset

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Reginae Carter and Armon Warren Confirm Relationship Status With Cheerful Snowy Video

Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset, Says She's Afraid to Admit Their Marriage Fell Apart

Cardi B Confirms Split From Offset, Says She's Afraid to Admit Their Marriage Fell Apart

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Taylor Swift Consoles Travis Kelce With a Kiss After Chiefs' Loss to Buffalo Bills

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Third Child Together, Offer 1st Close-Up Look at Newborn Daughter

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Doja Cat Pulls Out of Nicki Minaj's New Album 'Pink Friday 2' Because of This Reason

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Amanda Bynes Explains New Look After Plastic Surgery and Hair Transformation

Kylie Jenner Joined by Mom Kris in Supporting BF Timothee Chalamet at 'Wonka' L.A. Premiere

Kylie Jenner Joined by Mom Kris in Supporting BF Timothee Chalamet at 'Wonka' L.A. Premiere