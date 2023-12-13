George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

When attending the premiere of 'The Boys in the Boat' in Los Angeles, the director of the new movie also spills what dish he will be cooking for his family on Christmas.

Dec 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - George Clooney has gone public with a new revelation about Amal Clooney. When making an appearance at the premiere of "The Boys in the Boat" in Los Angeles, the director of the upcoming movie made fun of her wife's cooking skills.

In a video from his interview with ExtraTV published on Tuesday, December 12 via YouTube, the 62-year-old actor/filmmaker received a question whether or not he cooks at home. In response, he said, "I'll cook anything."

George went on to spill, "I'll tell you what. My wife, [Amal], who is a brilliant lawyer, she's one of the advocates of the world. She takes on ISIS." The Oscar winner continued, "But I better be doing the cooking or we will all die."

During the chat, George also unveiled his plan to cook for his family during the upcoming Christmas holiday. "I'm going to do a little Christmas turkey this year," he shared while noting that he cooked a similar dish for this year's Thanksgiving. He added, "Hard to find a good one but I found a good one, so we're going to do Christmas turkey this year."

At the same event, which was held on Monday, December 11 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, George showered Amal with praise over her stunning look for their red carpet appearance together. In a separate interview, he told Entertainment Tonight, "She cleans up. I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times."

Elsewhere in the chat, George admitted to feeling "slighted" by the attention that Amal, who is a human rights lawyer, receives. "My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now. I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise," he said.

For the Monday event, Amal opted to wear a custom dress from Versace. The flowy gown, which was long enough to cover her feet and shoes, came in a bright yellow color with two spaghetti straps. In the meantime, George sported a navy blue button-up shirt, black suit and a pair of matching tailored pants.

