Kanye West Sparks Controversy With Secret Italian Concert Plans After Adolf Hitler Remarks

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has continued sparking controversy during his getaway in Italy. Following his praises for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, the "Flashing Lights" rapper reportedly pissed off Italian veterans with his plans to hold a secret massive concert in the European country.

On Thursday, October 12, DailyMail.com reported that several groups of local veterans, who represent former partisans fighting against Adolf and the Nazis, are bothered by Kanye's alleged upcoming concert due to his compliments for Adolf. They criticized his plans for the show, which is expected to garner as many as 80,000 attendees at the RCF Arena near Reggio Emilia.

Among the critics were Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and vice president of (ANPI) National Association of Italian Partisans Albertina Soliani. Albertina said in a statement, "It's time to say enough to these people who believe they can say what they want. Someone can be a fantastic singer but then they are also judged by what they say, and [Kanye] has made some inhumane declarations and with what's happening in the world today we cannot accept this concert."

"We are focused every day with carrying certain values, which are liberty and democracy and then with this we just have to start again from the beginning," Albertina continued. "In my opinion he should stay at home, Reggio Emilia has always appreciated people who have fought for determine principles and we are on the side of the oppressed and not those who preach hate."

In addition, ANPI regional president for Reggio Emilia Ermete Fiaccadori issued a statement that read, "First of all let me just say that I hope this concert does not go ahead, this artist has a large following of youngsters, but his message is disquieting." Emilia further said, "I'm speechless that he cannot understand what he Is saying, broadcasting a gross misunderstanding of what Adolf Hitler was in the course of history. I am all for artistic liberty but what Kanye West says and does leave me shocked."

"As an organization we condemn this concert totally and we are very concerned about what message it conveys," Emilia added. "And before anyone says it, this isn't censorship because we are all in favor of liberty, but we are talking about a concert that is totally out of order. Reggio has a long history of fighting against the ideas of Adolf Hitler, and many lost their lives as a result."

While Kanye has not officially announced the concert, his team seemingly is preparing for the show. According to DailyMail.com, "a giant set is being built at an outdoor venue" in the RCF Arena. It was also reported that "cranes and trucks" as well as "an army of construction workers" were arriving at the location. Meanwhile, security allegedly was "keeping onlookers at bay and refusing to reveal any details."

Previously, Kanye admitted that he is a Nazi and he likes Adolf. In a 2022 episode of Alex Jones' talk show "InfoWars", Kanye stated, "Every human being has something of value they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis. There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler, a lot of things, I like Hitler... I am a Nazi."

