 

Report: Kanye West to Hold Massive Italian Concert Next Week

According to a report from an Italian news site ReggiOnline, the Chicago rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, will hold the show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, next Friday, October 13.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is preparing a massive concert in Italy. If a new report is to be believed, the "Donda" artist is said to have started planning to hold a show in Reggio Emilia next week.

According to a report from an Italian news site ReggiOnline, the Chicago rapper will hold the show next Friday, October 13. However, if the team needs more time, it will likely take place the following Friday, October 20.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, has yet to confirm the report. However, staff at Rcf Arena is unveiled to have been "setting up a grand stage for what rumors say is a last-minute performance."

The news arrived after his and Dr. Dre's star-studded record "Jesus Is King 2" leaked in late September. The jam-packed follow-up to the formerr's 2019 gospel LP has collaborations with Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott (II), Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Anderson .Paak, A$AP Ferg and Marsha Ambrosius.

Announcing the project on Twitter, before it became X, Ye declared, "Jesus Is King is my first clean album. I used to spend all my time trying to make my beats be mixed as good as Dr. Dre." He added, "Who knew all I had to do was do an album for God and then Dr. Dre would start mixing my beats? Spend your time on God, and he'll handle the rest."

