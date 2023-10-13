New 'Suits' Series in the Works After the Original's Streaming Success

Netflix TV

Series creator Aaron Korsh has reportedly been developing a new project, which is not yet billed as a spin-off or reboot of the original show, for NBCUniversal.

AceShowbiz - Aaron Korsh is putting his suit again. A new "Suits" series is reportedly in development from the original series creator in the wake of the original show's streaming success on Netflix and Peacock.

According to Deadline which first reported the news, Korsh has been working on the new "Suits" series for NBCUniversal. Sources tell the site that the project is still in very early stage, with deals still being negotiated, but it's expected to be fast-tracked with a serious commitment.

Unlike the 2019 "Pearson", the new legal procedural is not yet billed as a reboot, spin-off, sequel or prequel of the original show. The new series is reportedly being developed as a "Suits" universe series in the vein of the "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" franchises featuring new characters in a new location. Sources say Los Angeles is being considered as a backdrop for the workplace drama.

No network is attached to the project at this time. "Suits" and its spin-off "Pearson" originally aired on USA Network, but the network has since largely moved away from scripted fare, making it unlikely that the new show would land there.

UCP, which produced the original show, is in talks to produce the new series. David Bartis and Doug Liman, who were executive producers of the original, will also return in the same capacity for the new show.

"Suits", which premiered in 2011, centers on famous litigator Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), who hires Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) as an associate despite being a college dropout after impressing him with his photographic memory and skills. The series also stars Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres.

It was popular in its days, making it to nine seasons before it aired its series finale in September 2019. It transitioned to streaming and was available on Prime Video and Peacock for years until Netflix took in the first eight seasons the show this year, sharing them with Peacock. The move drove the show's ratings to a new height, with the show recently breaking a record with the most-ever No. 1 appearances on Nielsen's Streaming Top 10 chart, bearing "Ozark".

Its spin-off "Pearson" centers on Jessica Pearson's (Torres) entry into Chicago politics. It premiered alongside the original show's final season in July 2019.

