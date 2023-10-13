Jeannie Mai Speaks on Handling Jeezy Divorce: 'I'm Just Taking It Day by Day'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Sitting down with Sherri Shepherd, the 'Raid the Cage' co-host shares how she has been leaning on God to ease her 'pain' and calls her 1-year-old daughter Monaco her 'north star.'

AceShowbiz - Jeannie Mai has gotten candid on how she handles her split from Jeezy (formerly Young Jeezy). Sitting down with Sherri Shepherd, the television host revealed that she's "just taking it day by day" after her husband filed for divorce.

On Sherri's eponymous talk show, the 44-year-old mother of one also stated that she has been leaning on God to ease her pain. "I'm not going to lie, it takes every day, to just really sit and just be quiet in your thoughts ... take care of me. But one thing I know is, 'You give God your pain, He will give you his Power.' ... I'm just taking it day by day," she shared.

When talking about being a mother to one-year-old girl Monaco, the former "The Real" host called her daughter her "north star." She went on admitting, "I don't know if I would handle this the same way without her."

Jeannie has also sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she was joined by her "Raid the Cage" co-host Damon Wayans Jr.. When asked about how she's healing amid her painful divorce, she said, "I'm taking it day by day and thankfully being able to have a show like this and to come to work and be able to do something you enjoy doing to get your mind off of things."

"You know right now I'm just focusing on Monaco," she further divulged, "I'm focusing on things I'm passionate about and shoot when your surrounded by people you just get to laugh and look at the things you enjoy doing in life then you get through it."

Jeannie first broke her silence on her divorce via Instagram on Wednesday, October 11. In her first post since Jeezy filed for divorce last month, she shared a cryptic post that read, "Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal." She simply added a black heart emoji in the caption.

Jeezy filed for the dissolution of the marriage on September 14 after only two years of marriage. According to court documents, the "Put On" rapper is asking for joint custody of his and Jeannie's 20-month-old daughter Monaco. In the docs, he stated that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there is no hope for reconciliation." It's allegedly also stated that the pair have a prenuptial agreement in place.

