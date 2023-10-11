 

Bre Tiesi Details 'Intense' Postpartum Journey After Giving Birth to Nick Cannon's Child

In a new podcast interview, the 'Selling Sunset' star reveals that she 'had no control' over her 'mental state' and 'emotions' after welcoming son Legendary with the 'Masked Singer' host.

AceShowbiz - Bre Tiesi revealed that she experienced what appeared to be postpartum depression following her child's arrival. In a new interview, the "Selling Sunset" star offered details on her "intense" journey after giving birth to her and Nick Cannon's son Legendary Love Cannon.

The 32-year-old reality TV star opened up about the matter when she made an appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. In the Tuesday, October 11 episode, she spoke to host Amanda Hirsch, "I had no control over my mental state, over my emotions, over my anything."

Bre went on to describe, "That was intense. You can't stop yourself, and I think that was what makes it so scary. 'Cause you're like, 'What's wrong with me?' Like, nothing's wrong. Like, 'I have this beautiful baby. And why am I crying?' And I don't cry. Like, 'What the hell's wrong with me?' Like, you just can't get it together."

During the chat, Bre talked about motherhood stories that have been shared with her. She claimed, "Everyone lies to you about motherhood." On the reason why, she explained, "They don't really tell you how hard it is and everything that comes with it and all of that. I think that I thought I'd snap back immediately, mentally, physically, in all ways."

The ex-wife of former NFL star Johnny Manziel further shared that she experienced her postpartum struggles at the same time when she was filming season 6 of her Netflix series "Selling Sunset". She recounted, "[I felt] the pressures of, like, being on TV and being like, 'What if I say something that f**king gets me canceled or ruins me or they edit it [poorly]?' "

Elsewhere in the interview, Bre spilled that she received heartwarming support from Nick throughout her difficult times. She deemed the host of "The Masked Singer" a "good man." She added that he "steps up" for their son, who was born back in July 2022.

Recently, Bre gushed over Nick on his birthday. "Happy birthday to our favorite human ever! @nickcannon. We love you so much," she penned via Instagram Story on Sunday, October 8. Along with the sweet birthday tribute, she uploaded a video documenting Marvel heroes-themed decorations in a living room.

In addition to Legendary, Nick shares 11 other children with different women. He has Zion, Zillion and Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise with Brittany Bell, Halo Marie and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott, and Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

