Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Favorite Human' Nick Cannon on His 43rd Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Selling Sunset' star showers the 'Masked Singer' host with praise as she shares a video documenting them celebrating his birthday with their child, Legendary Love.

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bre Tiesi could not help but shower Nick Cannon with praise. The "Selling Sunset" star deemed the host of "The Masked Singer" her "favorite human" as she celebrated his 43rd birthday with their son, Legendary Love.

On Sunday, October 8, the 32-year-old reality TV star gushed over the TV host via Instagram Story. She penned, "Happy birthday to our favorite human ever! @nickcannon." She went on to express, "We love you so much."

Along with the birthday tribute, Bre uploaded a video documenting her surprise for Nick's special day. Her clip showed a room filled with Marvel heroes-themed decorations, including many gold, red, black and yellow hanging balloons as well as a set of huge gold balloons that read, "Happy Bday."

In the footage, an Iron Man-themed birthday cake, a bouquet of red and maroon flowers as well as bat decorations on the room's white wall were additionally unraveled. The video also revealed Bre's birthday gift for Nick, which is an Iron Man Bearbrick.

Bre also uploaded a series of photos from the birthday celebration. One of the pictures captured her striking a pose with Nick and their son, Legendary. The three of them, who looked in sync in their nearly all-black ensembles, were smiling from ear-to-ear with Legendary sitting on his father's shoulder. Another snap displayed Nick holding his birthday cake with both hands while adoringly gazing at it.

Bre Tiesi celebrated Nick Cannon's 43rd birthday with their child Legendary Love.

Later that same day, Nick reshared Bre's video and photos on his own Instagram page. He showed his appreciation and love for the celebration by letting out a number of red heart and folded hands emojis.

Nick did not only celebrate his birthday with Bre. He also spent time with another one of his baby mamas, Abby De La Rosa, and their three children, Zion, Zillion and Beautiful. The actor released a photo of him posing with Abby and the kids, who were wearing shirts with their father's photo. In the snap, the five of them looked in good spirits while spending time together in a living room which was filled with black-and-white birthday decorations.

However, it remained unclear if Nick also spent the special day with his other baby mamas and children. In addition to Legendary, Zion, Zillion and Beautiful, Nick has twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise with Brittany Bell, Halo Marie and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott, and Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

You can share this post!