Bre Tiesi Dubbed 'The One' Among Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas After PDA-Filled Christmas Photo

After locking lips with him during a photoshoot for their Christmas card, the 'Selling Sunset' star makes people believe that she is 'The Masked Singer' host's favorite among his five other baby mamas.

Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bre Tiesi has been dubbed as "the one" among Nick Cannon's six baby mothers. After packing on the PDA with her baby daddy during a photoshoot for their Christmas card, the "Selling Sunset" star made social media users believe that she is "The Masked Singer" host's favorite among his other baby mamas.

On Friday, December 22, a number of social media users voiced their thoughts on 32-year-old Bre and 43-year-old Nick's relationship via Instagram. In the comments section of the couple's new post featuring their adorable family pictures from the photoshoot, one user penned, "She made it known out of these holiday/birthday pictures he got going on…I am the ONE!"

Similarly, another wrote, "So I guess he doesn't need to tell the other baby mother's what's up. She is the only one he wants,the others are just carriers. It's so sad but Soo fun life is showing up." Meanwhile, a third asked, "I love all pictures with all of them BUT how these WOMEN handle that s**t. Different colors and all, like they all planned it.. Is this one the main one?"

In the meantime, a fourth noted, "Ppl saying she the main one cuz the kiss... He literally just bought the OTHER other bmas a brand new car a 2 months ago and he was kissing her in her bday videos smh they ALL know none of them the one or they ALL thinking they the one. either way Nick is the only REAL one for himself," adding a laughing emoji.

In the joint post itself, Bre and Nick uploaded a series of snaps from the photoshoot. One of the pictures saw the two locking lips as she grabbed his face with one of her hands. Other photos showed them posing with their 1-year-old son Legendary, who looked adorable in a red suit and a pair of white sneakers.

For the photoshoot, Bre and Nick looked in sync with Legendary in their nearly all-red outfits. She put on a leggy display in a sleeveless long red gown that came with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit on her leg. As for Nick, he sported a white turtleneck top under a body-fitted red blazer and a pair of red skinny pants as well as matching sneakers.

In addition to Legendary, Nick is a father to eleven other children. He has twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah Cannon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, Beautiful Zeppelin, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole as well as Halo and late Zen with Alyssa Scott.

