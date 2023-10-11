Zendaya Puts on Busty Display in Corset Suit During Paris Night Out

INSTARimages.com/JOHN EDDY Celebrity

In a new video published by her fashion stylist via social media, the 'Euphoria' actress leaves her devotees amazed with her stunning look in an outfit from late designer Vivienne Westwood.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has left her devotees amazed with her recent look. While enjoying a night out at a restaurant in Paris, France, the actress portraying Rue Bennett on "Euphoria" put on a busty display in a stylish corset suit.

On Monday, October 9, Zendaya's fashion stylist Law Roach uploaded a never-seen-before video of his client on his own Instagram page. In the clip, the 27-year-old actress did not shy away from exposing her cleavage in a bustier top from designer Vivienne Westwood.

Zendaya looked stunning in the suit that came with an off-the-shoulder design and brown stripes patterns all over it. The top appeared dramatic with its two billowing long sleeves as well as a very low-cut design. She also donned a pair of slim fit matching long straight pants.

To complete the look, she added a pair of black pointed-toe high heels. Keeping her accessories minimal, she put on a number of golden rings and a brown leather belt. She let loose her dark-colored shoulder-length hair and parted it in the middle.

In the video, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actress was striking a number of poses in a restaurant with low lighting. Along with the footage, her stylist simply wrote in the caption of the post, "Westwood in Paris….. Private Collection."

It did not take long for the clip to be flooded with positive online responses. In the comments section, one Instagram user penned, "Oh YES. Vivienne and Z. Law, you're unbelievable." Similarly, another exclaimed, "This is incredible. She was made for Westwood," referring to the late fashion designer.

The compliments did not stop there. A third marveled, "She could be at a back alley way at a Chuck E. Cheese and still be serving," adding a smiling face with heart eyes emoji. In addition, a fourth gushed, "She's all you need! Literally a life size mannequin."

The post came shortly after Zendaya and her actor boyfriend Tom Holland packed on the PDA during their recent outing. On Sunday, he was caught on camera sweetly kissing one of her hands in a West London park. In pictures making their rounds online, the two were walking next to each other as she wrapped her arm on his shoulder.

